After volleying between sports, Brookline’s Caroline Driscoll sets her career path on the tennis court

“Dave and I both played college tennis and we knew what it entailed, so I had no desire for them to play,” said Katrina, who graduated from Duke in 1991, the same year David graduated from BC.

Despite their tennis experiences, the Driscolls were skeptical about their four children — particularly their oldest daughters, Ana and Caroline — following a similar path.

Katrina Driscoll was a four-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference women’s tennis selection at Duke, then played on the professional tour. Her husband, David , played tennis at Boston College and is an assistant coach for the MIT men’s team.

“Tennis is not the easiest sport for parents because it’s an individual sport and with team sports you can always carpool. Tennis is pretty much all on you, all on the family.”

Now a senior co-captain and first singles player at Brookline High, Caroline is ranked No. 1 in the state, third in New England, and 55th nationally among girls 18-and-under, according to USTA rankings.

She’s ready to lead the Warriors (13-1) at the Division 1 state tournament in the final matches of her undefeated high school career before joining the women’s team at the University of Denver.

Driscoll’s journey to 5-star Division 1 commit was hardly ordinary, though.

As a youngster, her parents encouraged her to play various team sports. She excelled at ice hockey and played for the Boston Junior Eagles club team alongside Brown University women’s hockey commit Jade Iginla, daughter of former Bruin and Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, who helped coach the girls.

Brookline's Caroline Driscoll is ranked No. 1 in the state, third in New England, and 55th nationally among girls 18-and-under, according to the USTA. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“[Caroline] had Jarome as a coach for two years,” David Driscoll said. “That was really fantastic. I think he brought a level of professionalism that sort of translated to both hockey and tennis.”

After her freshman year at Brookline, Driscoll saw her tennis friends start to dedicate more time to the sport. She believed she needed to make a decision and fully commit to either hockey or tennis.

“I don’t really know why, but I chose tennis,” Driscoll said. “People ask me how I decided and I really have no idea. I think part of it is that I was born into it and my parents were into it and I love the community and being able to play for myself.”

The summer after Driscoll’s freshman year began with heartbreak when she held match point but lost to the top-ranked player at the USTA New England summer sectionals.

She bounced back, advancing to the Round of 16 at the USTA national championships for girls 16-and-under later that summer.

“I had already chosen tennis, so there was no going back, but I think that summer I realized I made the right decision,” Driscoll said.

Playing in USTA tournaments has allowed Driscoll to travel and meet girls from around the country, including her friend and doubles partner, Olivia Dorner, a 5-star talent from Williamsport, Pa., who will join Driscoll at Denver.

Led by Caroline Driscoll (left) and Yana Volkov, Brookline is 13-1 this spring. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

However, Brookline provides Driscoll with unmatched opportunities, including playing with her sister Maddie, a sophomore and second singles player.

“It’s nice to be able to play with her and to cheer her on and it’s nice for her to be able to cheer me on,” Caroline said.

The youngest Driscoll daughter admires Caroline’s calm but tenacious approach.

“She doesn’t get nervous, she just goes out and is confident in her game,” Maddie said. “And if she’s down, she finds a way. I think that’s what separates the rest from the best — a lot of the game is mental and she’s very mentally tough.”

Some of Driscoll’s toughness stems from training with former Milton Academy and Georgetown standout Troy Crichlow, who works with a coed group of local senior college commits that includes Winsor’s Sophie Diop (Amherst), Brookline boys’ star Jayanth Devaiah (Notre Dame) and Wellesley’s Harry Collomb (Wesleyan).

Crichlow believes Driscoll has benefitted from splitting time between tennis and other youth sports.

“Most kids have played so much tennis by this time that their upside is lower, but her upside is super high because she hasn’t played as much as half of the girls she’s competing against at the national level,” Crichlow said.

First-year Brookline coach David Sapers says Caroline Driscoll's timing sets her apart from other top players. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

First-year Brookline girls’ coach David Sapers said Driscoll’s timing sets her apart.

“She has exceptional hand-eye coordination and exceptional timing,” Sapers said. “Before the ball leaves her opponent’s racquet, she can judge where it’s going. She has that ability to think it through and how she’s going to respond.”

Crichlow is confident Driscoll’s tennis future can extend far beyond Denver.

“She has potential, in my opinion, to really play at the tour level if she wants,” he said.

Extra serves

▪ The Shawsheen Tech boys’ team capped its 12-0 regular season by winning the boys’ singles and doubles titles and claiming runner-up honors at Wednesday’s Commonwealth Athletic Conference championships held at Greater Lowell.

Senior captain John Zembeck, the conference MVP, defeated sophomore teammate Ethan Hines, 10-5, to win the singles title, while seniors Samuel Hines and Quinn Fallon earned a 10-6 victory over Eliot Hong and Trevor Engel, both freshmen, in the doubles final.

Shawsheen coach Jay Tildsley said the combination of competition and leadership helped his team defend its league title with a second consecutive undefeated season.

“I think the competition brings success and that’s what is really working for us,” Tildsley said. “A lot of the younger guys are being pushed by the older guys that have had a lot of success and the tradition is being passed down.”

Adrienne Taboucherani of Fellowship Christian Academy defeated teammate Laura Harvey, 11-9, in the girls’ singles final.

▪ Six seniors with 29 years of combined varsity experience have South Coast Conference girls’ champion Wareham (21-0) excited about what it can accomplish at the Division 4 state tournament.

The Vikings boast a talented singles lineup led by sophomore Brooklyn Bindas, who longtime Wareham coach Geoff Swett said “doesn’t have any weakness” at first singles. Seniors Saige Galhardo and Giuliana L’Homme add veteran leadership at second and third singles, respectively.

Senior Allison Sciaraffa and junior Fredi Gakidis have partnered at second doubles, while Swett said seniors Mackenzie Brodley and Olivia Powers keep opponents guessing at first doubles.

“They’re an interesting combination because Olivia runs around her forehand to hit a backhand and Mackenzie has a lethal forehand, especially on return,” Swett said. “Mackenzie’s shot is a little flat and Olivia’s has topspin, so opponents can’t quite figure out what’s coming depending on who is hitting it.”

▪ Somerset Berkley has named its tennis courts after longtime boys’ tennis coach Doug Chapman.

The courts were named the Douglas C. Chapman Tennis Courts in honor of Chapman, whose teams have won more than 600 matches during his 44 years leading the program.

“The courts are a wonderful physical legacy, one that I appreciate and am deeply honored,” Chapman said. “But the real legacies are the memories and lessons that the players experience and take with them to future successes, in tennis and beyond.”