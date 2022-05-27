Billerica freshman Nyrah Joseph arrives, takes home Division 3 girls’ pentathlon

To kick off the day, Joseph pulled out a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles (16.72 seconds), setting the tone from the get-go that even as a rookie, she was there to make noise. Even with a smile on her face and temporary excitement following the hot start, latter events maintained more headspace.

Joseph, just a freshman at Billerica, took home first place in the girls’ pentathlon at the MIAA Division 3 track & field championship with 2,596 points.

WESTFIELD — Nyrah Joseph has no pre-meet ritual. No certain foods to eat or specific music to listen to. Instead, on the two-hour bus ride to Westfield State University, she slept. Five hours later Friday, she got back onto the bus a winner.

Strong starts weren’t always Joseph’s thing.

On Jan.26, Joseph emerged as a high jump contender, placing second (5 feet) at the Merrimack Valley Conference Freshman-Sophomore invitational. Months later, the spring track season began with a concussion while performing the high jump, which left Joseph fearful to compete or practice in the event for most of the season.

On Friday, she knew high jump would play a pivotal role in the overall scores for the pentathlon. Joseph tied for third (4-7½) as Melrose’s Julie McAree snagged first (4-11½). McAree, a senior, snuck into the points race and gave the freshman a challenge.

“I was supposed to focus on one event at a time, but I kept focusing on [the] 800,” she said.

A personal best in the shot put (8.23 meters) put Joseph back in the lead and, having already done as expected in the long jump (4.78 meters), the 800 became a little less intimidating.

With a 145-point lead heading into the final event, Joseph finished third (2:43.75), which was enough to crown her champion of the five events.

“It feels refreshing after that 800 for sure,” she said of the win. “I have three more years so this just makes it better; I have more opportunities in the future.”

Joseph Patt of Wakefield won the Division 3 boys' pentathlon. Lulu Kesin

On the boys’ side, Joseph Patt of Wakefield came into the day expected to perform well. And that he did. The sophomore reigned with a score of 2,647.

After the 100 hurdles, Patt sat second (17.78) to North Attleborough’s Andrew Nobrega (17.07) but stood in first in point totals for the remaining events. Patt took second in long jump (5.70 meters), first in high jump (5-3¾), second in shot put (11.42 meters) and finished in third in the 1,500 (5:05.66).

“I’m feeling great, it’s been a good journey this season,” said Patt, who added his thought going into the day was “Go out there, job’s not done, got to get it done.”

The Billerica girls (37 points) and Wakefield boys (30 points) sit on top of the team standings entering the second day, which will be held Sunday.

▪ Melrose’s Taylor Pesce took first place in the girls’ triple jump (36-6). Billerica’s Colton Jacques won the boys’ 400-meter hurdles (57.61) and Katrina Sullivan of Plymouth South won for the girls (65.66).

▪ Samantha Seabury, a senior for Wakefield, won the girls’ 2-mile (11:14.09).