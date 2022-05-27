Bruins’ Brad Marchand undergoes surgery on both hips, will be sidelined six months

Veteran Bruins left winger Brad Marchand, his mobility and skating stride hindered late in the season and through the playoffs, has undergone arthroscopic surgery on both hips, according to a news release issued by the club Friday.
Per the club’s release, the 34-year-old Marchand required labral repair on both hips. It did not say when the surgery was performed.
The surgery, per the release, was conducted by Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
The recovery time, according to the Bruins, is expected to be approximately six months, which would target Marchand for a return to play around the Thanksgiving holiday.
