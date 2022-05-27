fb-pixel Skip to main content
BRUINS

Bruins’ Brad Marchand undergoes surgery on both hips, will be sidelined six months

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated May 27, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Brad Marchand will be sidelined six months after undergoing successful hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips, according to the Bruins.Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Veteran Bruins left winger Brad Marchand, his mobility and skating stride hindered late in the season and through the playoffs, has undergone arthroscopic surgery on both hips, according to a news release issued by the club Friday.

Per the club’s release, the 34-year-old Marchand required labral repair on both hips. It did not say when the surgery was performed.

The surgery, per the release, was conducted by Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

The recovery time, according to the Bruins, is expected to be approximately six months, which would target Marchand for a return to play around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.

