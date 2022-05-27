fb-pixel Skip to main content

Celtics call for ‘common sense gun laws’ in pregame message at TD Garden

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated May 27, 2022, 43 minutes ago
The Celtics displayed this message on the video screen about the court before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday.Katie McInerney/Globe Staff

Like the Heat did ahead of Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics on Friday urged fans to call their senators in a video message shown before Game 6 in Boston in response to the deadly massacre in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week.

The Celtics also held a moment of silence for the victims. Two adults and 19 children were killed.

During the moment of silence, a fan yelled out: “The police should have done something!”

Read the Globe’s live coverage of the shooting aftermath here.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

