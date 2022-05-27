Celtics call for ‘common sense gun laws’ in pregame message at TD Garden

Like the Heat did ahead of Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics on Friday urged fans to call their senators in a video message shown before Game 6 in Boston in response to the deadly massacre in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week.
The Celtics also held a moment of silence for the victims. Two adults and 19 children were killed.
During the moment of silence, a fan yelled out: “The police should have done something!”
As #Celtics Pa announcer Eddie Palladino was calling for a moment of silence for the victims at Robb Elementary, a fans screamed out: “The police should have done something!” The #Celtics then posted this: pic.twitter.com/xCVwcblu0g— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 28, 2022
Like the Heat did in Miami, the Celtics urged fans to contact their senators ahead of Game 6 at TD Garden.— Katie McInerney (@k8tmac) May 28, 2022
“Support common sense gun laws,” it said on the Jumbotron, as fans broke out in applause. pic.twitter.com/sD3DkQ2JR6
Read the Globe’s live coverage of the shooting aftermath here.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.