Celtics call for ‘common sense gun laws’ in pregame message at TD Garden

Like the Heat did ahead of Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics on Friday urged fans to call their senators in a video message shown before Game 6 in Boston in response to the deadly massacre in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week.

The Celtics also held a moment of silence for the victims. Two adults and 19 children were killed.

During the moment of silence, a fan yelled out: “The police should have done something!”