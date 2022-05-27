fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA

Draymond Green says his Warriors will be playing Celtics in NBA Finals

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated May 27, 2022, 7 minutes ago
The Warriors' Draymond Green hoists the Western Conference Champion trophy.Ezra Shaw/Getty

Although the Celtics have taken control of the Eastern Conference finals, they still bring just a 3-2 series lead over the Heat back to Boston for Friday’s Game 6.

But Warriors star Draymond Green, for one, made no secret about how he thinks the rest of the series will unfold. Green and Golden State star Stephen Curry joined the TNT postgame show following their Game 5 win over the Mavericks Thursday that clinched a berth in the NBA Finals.

Hall of Fame center and TNT commentator Shaquille O’Neal asked Green if he would rather play the Heat or the Celtics in the next round, a question no athlete ever really answers.

Green said that both teams are tough, and that the Celtics’ defense causes problems. Then O’Neal pushed him for an answer, and Green came pretty close, offering a prediction instead of a preference.

“I’m gonna tell you who I think we’re gonna play,” Green said. “We’re gonna play Boston. That’s who we’re gonna play.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

