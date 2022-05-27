Draymond Green says his Warriors will be playing Celtics in NBA Finals

Although the Celtics have taken control of the Eastern Conference finals, they still bring just a 3-2 series lead over the Heat back to Boston for Friday’s Game 6.

But Warriors star Draymond Green, for one, made no secret about how he thinks the rest of the series will unfold. Green and Golden State star Stephen Curry joined the TNT postgame show following their Game 5 win over the Mavericks Thursday that clinched a berth in the NBA Finals.

Hall of Fame center and TNT commentator Shaquille O’Neal asked Green if he would rather play the Heat or the Celtics in the next round, a question no athlete ever really answers.