Game 45: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox bats were back at it Thursday night, pounding out 19 hits in a 16-7 win over the White Sox.
With the win, the Red Sox claimed two of three in Chicago for their fourth straight series win. They’ve won 10 of their last 13 to improve to 21-23 on the year.
They’ll look to continue their winning ways when they return home for a five-game series with the Orioles this weekend. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound for the Sox for Friday night’s opener.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
ORIOLES (18-27): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 5.74 ERA)
RED SOX (21-23): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: Apple TV+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Whitlock: Austin Hays 1-2, Trey Mancini 0-3, Ryan Mountcastle 1-4, Cedric Mullins 1-4, Rougned Odor 0-1, Anthony Santander 1-3, Ramón Urías 0-1
Red Sox vs. Bradish: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-2, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 1-3, Trevor Story 0-3, Alex Verdugo 0-3, Christian Vázquez 1-2
Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez leads the majors with a .380 average and is hitting .538 (28-for-52) over the past 13 games.
Notes: In six appearances against the Orioles, Whitlock allowed one run in 11 innings, with 12 strikeouts and one walk. ... The Sox have scored 112 runs (7.5 per game) over their last 15 games. ... Story’s 32 RBI in May are the most by a Red Sox in any month since Rafael Devers drove in 34 in July 2019. ... Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor has a 10-game hitting streak, matching his career long. ... Bradish is set for his sixth appearance, just his second on the road. His debut came against the Red Sox on April 29, when he gave up three runs, two earned, in six innings in a 3-1 loss.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.