Game 45: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox bats were back at it Thursday night, pounding out 19 hits in a 16-7 win over the White Sox.

With the win, the Red Sox claimed two of three in Chicago for their fourth straight series win. They’ve won 10 of their last 13 to improve to 21-23 on the year.

They’ll look to continue their winning ways when they return home for a five-game series with the Orioles this weekend. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound for the Sox for Friday night’s opener.