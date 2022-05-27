The Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals. Can they get it done tonight? Follow along.

Tip is at 8:30 p.m. You can watch on ESPN and listen on 98.5 in the Boston area.

The pursuit of Banner No. 18 continues Friday night at TD Garden, where Boston will take on the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics are one win away from their first NBA Finals berth in 12 years.

The Celtics are in their fourth Eastern Conference finals in six years. In 2020, they fell to the Heat in six games. In 2018 — Jayson Tatum’s rookie year — the Celtics made the ECF before falling to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics also made it in 2017, when they lost to Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers.

Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, Katie McInerney, and Scott Thurston will be offering live updates and analysis before and throughout the game. Follow along below.

The Celtics have been here before. Can they get past those memories of missed opportunities and into the NBA Finals? — 6:50 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

In May 2018, a Celtics team without injured All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward marched to the Eastern Conference finals, where it was a clear underdog against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

But when Boston pushed to a 3-2 series lead behind fearless young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the narrative shifted. The Celtics had a wonderful opportunity for an improbable trip to the NBA Finals.

They lost Game 6 in Cleveland before returning to TD Garden, where they had been 10-0 in those playoffs. Then they scored 79 points in Game 7 and watched James march on once more.

Now in the Eastern Conference finals for the fourth time in six years, the Celtics are in a similar situation. But this one certainly feels more sturdy. They return home Friday night with a 3-2 lead over the reeling Heat, on the verge of the franchise’s first Finals berth since 2010. The memories of missed opportunities are still there.

Read the rest of the story here.

