Ime Udoka relatable both as former player and leader for Celtics

Williams said the Celtics have thrived under the first-year coach in large part because he understands their situation well as a former player, but has also stepped comfortably in his role as a leader and authority figure.

“And he was up just as much as I was,” Williams said.

Long after the Celtics won Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat on Wednesday, forward Grant Williams was antsy and excited and wanted someone to talk to. So around 4 a.m., he texted his head coach, Ime Udoka .

“He’s definitely that kind of guy that has that players’ intensity and mentality, but also has the coaching aspect to be able to communicate with you,” Williams said. “And that’s what makes him so great and so unique, is that he’s able to do both sides. He’s been there. He’s been there on winning teams and he’s also been there on teams where they haven’t had success. So he knows exactly how to shape the moment and not focus on the noise.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Udoka smiled when he was asked about Williams’s late-night text session.

Advertisement

“I mean, we’re in communication all the time, obviously,” he said. “I’ve done the same, too, whether it’s Marcus [Smart], Rob [Williams], appreciate them playing through injury and soreness. Everybody’s on the same page and understands the opportunity we have in front of us.”

Tyler Herro again a ‘no’ for Heat

Heat guard Tyler Herro, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year this season, missed his third consecutive game Friday because of a groin strain.

“These are not easy conversations or decisions,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready to step into this kind of intensity of a game.”

This season, Herro averaged 20.7 points and 4 assists per game, both second on the team.

“As badly as he wants to get out there, this is the most responsible decision for us,” Spoelstra said.

Advertisement

Across the league, it hasn’t been close

In the Celtics’ opening game of these playoffs, Nets star Kevin Durant missed a jump shot with 12 seconds left and Boston raced upcourt trailing by one point. The wild, frenetic play ended when Smart found Jayson Tatum for a layup just before the buzzer, sending Boston to a thrilling 115-114 win and seemingly setting the stage for a wild postseason.

But things have been pretty lopsided ever since.

These playoffs have been defined by big runs and blowouts, and it has generally robbed fans of the crazy finishes that tend to define this time of year.

Six of Boston’s last seven playoff games have been decided by double digits. The Warriors, who advanced to the Finals by defeating the Mavericks on Thursday night, have had seven consecutive games decided by nine points or more.

“I would say a big part of it is the scoring nowadays,” Udoka said. “Teams go on crazy runs. Defense, depending on the team, is more of a luxury at times. It’s not always a premium with every team, so a lot of times there’s these shootouts and they can get ugly pretty quickly. But with that being the NBA, long games, guys know they have a chance to get back in it. And so you’ve seen a lot of those so far.”

This could make things interesting if the close finishes return, because these teams could be a little rusty when it comes to tense, crunch-time moments that require a game-clinching play. The Celtics haven’t won a game by fewer than seven points since their opening-round win over the Nets, but they’ve lost three.

Advertisement

“It’s a little bit odd the way that the numbers have been, with the blowouts back and forth,” Udoka said. “But the fact is that even with those blowouts, both teams continue to fight and give themselves a chance to get back in the game.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.