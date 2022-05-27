It was supposed to be a coronation, but instead was a stunning, wasted opportunity for Celtics

Most everybody dismissed the poor, pitiful Miami Heat as mere cannon fodder for the Celts after Boston dominated the Heat in Games 4 and 5 of their Eastern Conference finals. It was at the point where we were almost feeling sorry for the banged-up, worn-down Heat.

We bought plane tickets for San Francisco. We waxed poetic about the ‘’Dream Finals” between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. Even veteran Warrior Draymond Green said the Warriors “are going to play Boston” in the league’s showcase event.

Celtic Nation filled the New Garden on a festive Friday ready to see Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart finally ascend to the ultimate series. It was supposed to be a coronation.

Instead, it was a stunning loss for Boston. Playing in the image of their front office leader, Pat Riley, the mentally-tough, ever-proud Heat quieted the Garden, led most of the night and beat the overconfident Celtics, 111-103 to force at Game 7 Sunday night at FTX Arena in Miami. Two missed free throws by Brown, a turnover by Tatum, and a missed jumper by Al Horford (three points) crushed the Celtics in the final 2:18. Jimmy Butler led the visitors with 47 points.

There’s still a better strong chance that the Celtics will beat the Heat Sunday and fly west to start the Finals against the Dubs at the Chase Center near Mission Bay next Thursday . . . but we all know it never should have come to this. There’s little excuse for the Celtics losing Game 6 at home. If they lose again Sunday, they will wear this for the rest of their hoop lives.

It turns out that winning games is more important than winning quarters. The Celtics have to be kicking themselves for blowing this chance to put the Heat down and get some rest.

The Celts trailed most of the night, fell behind by 13 in the second half and nine early in the fourth before mounting a comeback and taking a lead on a Derrick White three with 4:42 left.

But things fell apart for Boston down the stretch. It was 99-99 with 2:28 left when Brown went to the line and yanked a pair of free throws. After a three-point play by Butler, Tatum turned it over. Then Horford missed a jumper. All of a sudden, Miami led, 105-99 and all the air went out of the Garden. A Butler dagger sealed it, 107-101 with 43.9 left.

Ninety minutes before game time, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra informed the masses that Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro (groin) would be unavailable yet again.

“These are not easy conversations or decisions,’’ Spoelstra said. “But as badly as he wants to get out there, he’s not able to do that.’’

The Celtics were 8½-point favorites against the wounded, top-seeded Heat. Most of us thought the first five games made it abundantly clear that the Celtics are the better team. If not for ridiculous deficit quarters of 39-18 (Game 3) and 39-14 (game 1), the series would have been over with Boston winning in four or five.

Simply put, the Celtics had a chance to close out the series and advance to the NBA Finals simply by holding court against a worn-down team they had dominated for most of the first five games.

“Everybody is on the same page and understands the opportunity we have in front of us,’’ said Celtics coach Ime Udoka before the game. “We need to come out and be aggressive like we did in the last game . . . wear them down like we did in Brooklyn in Game 4 and against Milwaukee in Game 7.’’

This did not happen. The immature Celtics were flat at the jump.

Heat guard Max Strus broke his 0-for-16 shooting slump shortly after the opening tip and Udoka called time after a Kyle Lowry layup gave the visitors a 12-5 lead. David Ortiz, sitting at courtside, was shown on the video board during the pause.

Led by Butler’s 14 first-quarter points, the Heat took a 10-point lead and it was 29-22 after one. Boston was sloppy with the basketball, made only 6 of 17 shots and got outrebounded, 13-7. It was exactly the kind of uninspired start the Celts had been hoping to avoid. Butler, who scored only 19 aggregate points in Games 3 and 4, looked like Michael Jordan and the Celtics looked like they wanted a weekend trip to South Beach.

The Heat maintained their seven-point lead midway through the second before Brown led a 8-0 Celtic run, giving Boston’s its first lead of the night (41-40) with 3:05 left in the half. It was only the ninth lead change of the series.

Butler (21 points at halftime) kept going and shot the Heat to a 48-46 halftime lead. Waiting for a second-half surge, the Garden was restless at intermission.

It didn’t feel any better late in the third when the Heat went up by 13. Miami led 82-75 after three and 89-80 with ten minutes left.

The Celtics let this one get away.

What a waste.

