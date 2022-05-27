Nation’s direction, gun violence prompts Giants manager Gabe Kapler to refuse to take the field for national anthem

Kapler said he needs more time to consider specific actions he might suggest be taken to prevent more tragedies of this type, such as stronger gun control laws.

“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country,” Kapler said before a series opener at Cincinnati. “I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily. It’s just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step.”

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.

Advertisement

Kapler said that on the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, “I knew that I was not in my best place mentally and I knew that it was in connection with some of the hypocrisies for the national anthem and how it coincided with the moment of silence and how two things didn’t synch up well for me, but I couldn’t make sense of it in real time and it took me a couple of days to pull all my thoughts together.”

Earlier in the day, he used his personal blog to discuss the deaths of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde.

In a post titled “Home of the Brave,” Kapler wrote: “We elect our politicians to represent our interests. Immediately following this shooting, we were told we needed locked doors and armed teachers. We were given thoughts and prayers. We were told it could have been worse, and we just need love.

“But we weren’t given bravery, and we aren’t free . . . We aren’t free when politicians decide that the lobbyist and gun industries are more important than our children’s freedom to go to school without needing bulletproof backpacks and active shooter drills.”

Advertisement

Kapler went on the write: “Every time I place my hand over my heart and remove my hat, I’m participating in a self congratulatory glorification of the only country where these mass shootings take place. On Wednesday, I walked out onto the field, I listened to the announcement as we honored the victims in Uvalde. I bowed my head. I stood for the national anthem. Metallica riffed on City Connect guitars. My brain said drop to a knee; my body didn’t listen. I wanted to walk back inside; instead I froze. I felt like a coward. I didn’t want to call attention to myself. I didn’t want to take away from the victims or their families. . . .

“But I am not OK with the state of this country. I wish I hadn’t let my discomfort compromise my integrity. I wish that I could have demonstrated what I learned from my dad, that when you’re dissatisfied with your country, you let it be known through protest.”

Kapler’s comments came a day after the Yankees and Rays used their social media accounts during the game between the teams to spread information about how gun violence affects American life.

Pham, Pederson scuffle

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were involved in a brief altercation before Friday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.

While the Giants were warming up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson in the outfield during pregame warmups. The pair quickly were separated and no punches were thrown.

Advertisement

The incident was witnessed by reporters and occurred before fans entered the ballpark.

Martinez suspended 80 games

Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martínez was suspended for 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone.

The 30-year-old righthander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7.

Martínez made a pair of starts for Triple A Worcester, at Toledo on May 8 and against Rochester on May 14, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 4⅓ innings. He was released May 17.

Martínez pitched for the Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts and 135 relief appearances. He was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017, and Martínez made five relief appearances in the 2013 World Series loss to the Red Sox.

Less time for López

Mets reliever Yoan López had his three-game suspension cut to one game and served the penalty Friday night when New York played the Phillies.

López was recalled from Triple A Syracuse before the game and had to immediately sit out.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said the suspension had been reduced. The decision was a settlement between Major League Baseball and the players' union, making an appeal unnecessary.

López had appealed after MLB ruled that he intentionally threw at Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber on May 1, an inning after the Mets’ Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch.

Advertisement

Showalter was suspended one game for the incident.

Yankees lose Donaldson for 10 days

Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Yankees on Friday due to right shoulder inflammation.

New York made the move retroactive to May 24. The 36-year-old third baseman had been on the COVID-19 injured list and has not played since Sunday.

Because the COVID-19 list does not count against the 40-man roster, the Yankees opened a roster spot by tranferring Chad Green to the 60-day injured list.

Donaldson was sidelined by right shoulder inflammation while with Toronto from April 11 to May 3, 2018.

New York already was missing designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (right calf strain), relievers Zack Britton (recovering from Tommy John surgery), Aroldis Chapman (left Achilles tendon) and Green (Tommy John surgery); pitchers Domingo Germán (right shoulder impingement), Jonathan Loáisiga (right shoulder inflammation) and Stephen Ridings (right shoulder impingement), catcher Ben Rortvedt (right oblique strain), and outfielder Tim Locastro (left latissimus dorsi strain).

Center fielder Aaron Hicks was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day because of right hamstring tightness and DJ LeMahieu was out of the starting lineup for the fifth consecutive game because of his left wrist, which had a cortisone shot.

Dodgers to honor Hodges

Gil Hodges, who helped the Dodgers win World Series titles in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, will have his No. 14 jersey retired.

The pregame ceremony will take place on June 4, when the Mets visit Dodger Stadium. Hodges played his final two seasons with the Mets in 1962 and ‘63. His 96-year-old widow, Joan, still lives in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

He joins Walter Alston, Roy Campanella, Don Drysdale, Jim Gilliam, Sandy Koufax, Tommy Lasorda, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Don Sutton, and Pee Wee Reese among Dodgers players and managers to have their numbers retired in left field.

Hodges will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24. He was voted in by the veterans committee.

During his 16 years with the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Hodges helped the team win World Series titles in 1955 and ‘59. He was an eight-time All-Star. From 1949-55, he drove in over 100 runs per season.

Hodges died in 1972 at age 47, when he was managing the Mets. He guided the team to the 1969 World Series title.

Guardians-Tigers called off

The game between the Guardians and Tigers on Friday in Detroit was postponed due to inclement weather.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 4 at 6:40 p.m.

The starting pitchers for Friday’s game will now pitch on Saturday afternoon. Guardians righthander Shane Bieber, who struck out 10 Detroit batters in his last outing on Sunday, will make his 10th career start against the Tigers.

He’ll be opposed by rookie righthander Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.00 ERA), who collected his first career victory against the Guardians on Sunday.