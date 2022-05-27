Observations as Jimmy Butler takes over and pushes the Eastern Conference finals back to Miami for a Sunday Game 7

But the Heat did not wilt. Miami All-Star Jimmy Butler had a masterful performance and the Celtics simply had no answers, as the Heat pushed to a 111-103 win to even the series at 3. Game 7 will be played in Miami on Sunday night.

And with a rowdy Friday night crowd ready at TD Garden, and Miami’s 20-point scorer Tyler Herro once again ruled out, everything seemed to be set up for a party.

For the past two days, the Celtics’ march to the NBA Finals had begun to feel like a formality. In the afterglow of his team’s Western Conference finals victory, Warriors forward Draymond Green declared as such.

Butler made 16 of 29 shots and finished with 47 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 9 rebounds for Boston, and Derrick White had 22 points, 11 in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter and whittled the deficit to 82-75 by the start of the fourth. White drilled a 3-pointer on Boston’s first possession, and maybe that’s all he needed to see.

He quickly added another 3-pointer and hit a runner as he was fouled. Butler briefly pushed back White’s flurry, then after Al Horford tied the score at 94 with a 3-pointer, White drilled one from the right corner with 4:43 left, giving Boston a 97-94 lead.

With the score tied at 99, Smart missed a 3-pointer with 2:41 left. The Heat grabbed the rebound, but White came up with a steal in the backcourt and Lowry fouled out when he hit Brown.

But Brown missed both free throws, and at the other end Butler converted a three-point play. Tatum was stripped and White fouled P.J. Tucker, whose free throws gave Miami a 104-99 lead with 1:45 left.

A Tatum runner pulled Boston within 105-101, and after a solid defensive possession, Butler drilled a tough, contested 20-footer with the shot-clock running down to further stretch the lead. Boston made a final push, down by four with 12 seconds left, but a blocking call on Victor Oladipo was overturned to a charge.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics have mostly only had issues in this series when they’ve had trouble holding the ball. And at the start, it appeared that might be their undoing once again, with five turnovers in the first seven minutes.

In addition to the obvious advantage that gives the Heat, it also may have been a sign that Boston’s focus level was not quite where it needed to be. But the Celtics cleaned up that issue the rest of the opening half, and the Heat were the ones that came unglued. Due to some awkward entry passes and iffy offensive foul calls, the Heat committed 13 first-half turnovers.

⋅ The Celtics’ frontcourt dealt with some foul trouble in the opening half, with Al Horford and Grant Williams picking up three apiece midway through the second quarter. The good news for Boston was that it didn’t translate to free points. The Celtics were 13 for 13 from the line in the first half and the Heat were just 6 for 6.

⋅ Heat forward Max Strus snapped an 0 for 16 streak when he got an easy dunk early in the first quarter, but that didn’t help him right away. He missed his next five shots, including one wide open 3-pointer when Boston was wobbling that would have given Miami a 13-point lead.

Coach Erik Spoelstra just didn’t have other options, especially with Tyler Herro out, but Strus had an impactful third quarter, drilling three 3-pointers.

⋅ The crowd was absolutely juiced at the start. Fans roared each time a Celtic just came out to warm up, and they stood for almost the entire first half. But Boston didn’t do much to capitalize on that early juice. Seven minutes in, it trailed by 10.

Based on the past two games, the Heat may have wilted early if the Celtics hit them with the first punch. It was a missed opportunity.

⋅ Butler was the main reason the Heat led for most of the first half. He had appeared to be bothered by his knee issue the last few games, but at the start Friday he had his burst again. He mixed crafty drives to the rim with unusually accurate 3-point shooting and went into the fourth with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

⋅ Brown had a few more clunky moments handling the ball in the opening half, but after taking an inadvertent shot to the face from P.J. Tucker, Brown stayed in the game, had some gauze stuffed up his bloody nose, and took over.

He scored nine points over a two-minute stretch, helping flip the deficit into a 46-42 lead. Brown and Tatum had 36 of Boston’s 46 first-half points. But that meant there was a glaring lack of help: The rest of the team combined to go 3 for 18.

⋅ At some point, either Butler, Tatum or Brown would need some help, and Butler was the one who received it in the third quarter. Strus and Oladipo combined to hit four 3-pointers and gave the Heat an 82-75 lead at the start of the fourth.

Miami led by as many as 13 points in the period, and much like in Game 5, when it held a five-point halftime lead, it sort of felt like the Heat had missed a chance to make it bigger.

⋅ With 11:26 left in the fourth quarter, Grant Williams was called for his fifth foul when Butler pulled up and hit a jumper at the free-throw line. The Celtics instantly challenged the call. Butler got Williams in the air on the play and appeared to kick his leg forward slightly, but the officials ruled that Williams’s contact preceded that, making it an unsuccessful challenge.

It may have been a bad spot to use the challenge, because Butler’s basket would have counted anyway. But Williams at least could have avoided his fifth. Regardless, it was a significant moment.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.