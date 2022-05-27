Righthander Josh Winckowski to make major league debut for Red Sox on Saturday

In order to make sure his family could make the game, the decided to have Winckowski pitch the second game instead of the opener. Winckowski said he has roughly eight or nine family members coming from Toledo, Ohio, where he was born, and Fort Myers, Fla. where he lives.

“It was a pretty awesome moment,” Winckowski said about being called up. “I figured this was somewhat of a possibility but for it to finally happen it was pretty surreal.”

Righthander Josh Winckowski will make his major league debut Saturday, starting in the second game of the Red Sox’ doubleheader against the Orioles. In seven starts at Triple A Worcester, Winckowski was 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 31⅔ innings pitched. He was in the clubhouse prior to Friday night’s series opener with Baltimore.

“I can’t really say if it’s hit me just yet,” Winckowksi said. “But maybe when I go out to throw, so far I’ve been pretty calm. I haven’t really felt any nerves but I’m sure maybe when tomorrow’s start comes I might feel something but not anything too crazy.”

Winckowski said he’s leaned on some of the experiences his Worcester teammates had when they were called up for the first time, and the main advice that he got from them was to not reinvent himself. To remain true to what he can do on the mound.

Barnes meltdown

Matt Barnes’s struggles this season made their way to the Windy City in Thursday night’s series finale against the White Sox. Barnes entered the game in the bottom of the eighth with his team holding a 14-6 lead, Barnes walked four batters and yielded two runs. Barnes lasted just one-third of an inning and tossed 27 pitches. Only nine were strikes.

“His mechanics were way off,” manager Alex Cora said. “There was a lot of effort and he became a thrower, not a pitcher. You could see it. He was trying to snap his breaking ball and spin it as hard as possible. He tried to throw his fastball as hard as possible.”

Some of Barnes’s struggles early in the year were directly related to his lack of velocity. He came into spring training throwing just 91-93 miles per hour. He carried that into the regular season. Recently, Barnes seemed to have regained some of his old form, hitting 96 m.p.h. It was something Cora was encouraged by in Thursday until he spoke to catcher Kevin Plawecki, who said that despite the velocity, Barnes’s pitches were a ball even before they left his hand.

“So we have to keep grinding with him.” Cora said. “Like I told him [Friday] we need him but I don’t want him to feel the burden of like, we’re going to be great because he’s back. He has to just keep working, keep getting better and at one point it’s going to happen.

Finding time to rest

The Sox didn’t land in Boston until the wee hours Friday morning. Cora didn’t walk into his home until 5:35 am. The players and staff were back at Fenway in the early afternoon. The schedule grind continues with a day-night Saturday, followed by day games Sunday and Monday. As a result taxing schedule, some of the utility players will be moving around the field, giving others much-needed rest. “We have to take advantage of the versatility,” Cora said. “I talked to a few of them already. We’ve got to be smart. I know we’re playing good baseball but at the same time you have to avoid injuries. We’re not 100 percent physically because of the travel and all that but take advantage of Bobby [Dalbec’s] versatility, Franchy [Cordero], Christian [Arroyo] , even Kiké [Hernandez], and see how we take care of some guys. We have to do it.” … Dan Duquette, Rich Gedman, and David Ortiz received their Red Sox Hall of Fame plaques before the game. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and president Sam Kennedy made the presentations.

