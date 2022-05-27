Steelers promote Omar Khan to GM

It did not take Omar Khan long to figure out he wanted to be around football. Growing up in New Orleans as an ardent Saints fan in the 1980s and 90s, he knew right away his life’s mission was to be involved in the NFL. “All I wanted to do was work in the NFL, become a general manager and win a bunch of Super Bowls,” Khan said. Khan, 45, already has the Super Bowls checked off after helping the Pittsburgh Steelers win two after joining the franchise more than two decades ago. Now he’ll get a chance to do it as the guy calling the shots after the Steelers promoted him to replace Kevin Colbert as general manager.

The Los Angeles Chargers concluded the first week of organized team activities with first-round pick Zion Johnson signing his rookie contract. The said the guard wasgetting a standard four-year deal with the team holding a fifth-year option. The 17th overall pick in last month’s NFL draft, Johnson is expected to be the starter at right guard when the Chargers open the season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11 … Colin Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning stood out in his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, but no signing was imminent as of late Thursday night, sources told ESPN. The Raiders considered Kaepernick’s workout a “positive,” a source said. Las Vegas could be looking for another passer to serve as the backup for Derek Carr despite trading for former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and signing Nick Mullens … Tight end David Njoku got the long-term commitment he wanted from the Cleveland Browns, agreeing to a four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Njoku, who figures to have a more prominent role in Cleveland’s offense this season, will be among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides were still finalizing the package. According to an ESPN report, the deal is worth $56.75 million, including $28 million guaranteed. A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku has had an eventful stay in Cleveland. Two years ago, he asked to be traded but has since become a dependable player and now a core piece for a team with Super Bowl ambitions. Njoku, 25, has totaled 148 receptions in five seasons with the Browns, including 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns last season.

AUTO RACING

Colton Herta flips car at final practice for Indy 500

Colton Herta rolled his Indianapolis 500 car end-over-end during Friday’s final practice. The star driver for Andretti Autosport was uninjured . “I think I was going a little too fast for that corner,” Herta said. The crash destroyed the Andretti Honda and he will need a backup for Sunday’s race. Herta had also blown an engine in qualifying and will start 25th in whatever car Andretti can get ready for race day. “A little sad for that race car,” Herta said when asked how he felt after exiting the infield care center. The 22-year-old Californian was speaking on his team radio as his car was still rolling. When it came to a stop, his father, Bryan, radioed for Herta to stay put and strapped in until emergency crews could free him from the car. His father is his race strategist and immediately went to the Andretti garage to oversee preparations on the backup car. Herta does not have to drop to the back of the field.

SOCCER

Zack Steffen to miss US World Cup prep

Manchester City’s Zack Steffen will miss the United States’ four World Cup prep matches next month for what the team said was family reasons, and he was replaced on the roster by D.C.’s Sean Johnson.

The 27-year-old Steffen was considered the top American goalkeeper going into quaifying last September but was sidelined at times by a back injury and started six of 14 qualifers. New England’s Matt Turner, who joins Arsenal in July, started eight.

Steffen has 29 international appearances.

He played in just nine matches this season for Manchester City.

MISCELLANY

Koen Bouwman wins Giro d’Italia stage

Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman won the penultimate mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia on and Richard Carapaz kept the pink jersey heading into the final two days.

Bouwman, who rides for Team Jumbo–Visma, edged Mauro Schmid and Alessandro Tonelli in a sprint to the line at the end of the 19th stage.

Schmid complained that Bouwman cut him off around the final corner, causing him to force Andrea Vendrame and Attila Valter wide when they were also vying for the stage win.



