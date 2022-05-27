Strong all-around effort vaults Westford Academy’s Megan Frazee to pentathlon championship

The senior had to get in line for the pole vault, her sixth event of the night (including five for the pentathlon). No worse for wear, she won the pole vault, soaring 11 feet, 4 inches over the bar, and captured the pentathlon with a personal-best 3,211 points, scoring crucial points for the Westford girls at Shrewsbury High..

SHREWSBURY — Westford Academy’s Megan Frazee bounded toward the high jump bar with laser focus. Competing in the girls’ pentathlon on Day 1 of the MIAA Division 1 outdoor track & field championships, Frazee cleared the mark. But instead of lingering to celebrate, she bolted up and dashed away.

“We’re defending state champions, so we’re really trying to go for that again,” Frazee said. “That was the game plan for today, go try and manage it [all the events.]”

Frazee credited her coaches and teammates for helping her push through, but according to her coaches, she needs little help.

“We don’t have to manage it; she manages it herself,” Westford pole vault coach Ashley Craig said. “It’s so impressive to see someone have such a calm, level head about that.”

The two have known each other since Frazee was 6; they both competed for All-Star Gymnastics in Chelmsford before shifting to track. At last week’s Dual County League championships, Frazee broke Craig’s school record in the pole vault (11-10), set in 2014.

“This is the last year that I’m going get to really coach her . . . so I’m just kind of enjoying the last few meets that we’re going to get, and I’m just really, really proud of how far she’s come,” Craig said.

Westford (36 points) will enter Sunday’s competition trailing Andover (42) through seven events.

Westford’s Alin Aydogan, who finished fourth in the pentathlon (2,289), also competed with Frazee at All-Star Gymnastics, and Frazee believed going through all five events together gave them both a boost.

“Alin’s like my little sister, I’ve known her my entire life,” Frazee said. “She motivates me, I can help her out. It’s great having someone there you can rely on.”

▪ In the boys’ competition, St. John’s Prep (51 points) has built a sizable lead on Newton North (28 points) and Acton-Boxborough (27 points).

St. John’s Prep sophomore Dylan Alberti (3,028) narrowly beat out Newton South’s Ryan Hatem (3,024) in the boys’ pentathlon; his Prep teammate, Aithan Benzanson finished fifth (2,861).

With those two headlining the Eagles’ first day effort, St. John’s Prep coach Zack Lankow is confident entering Sunday.

“The boys came in with a plan, and they executed it pretty well,” Lankow said. “It’s a track meet; you expect to get some [points] here, and maybe you don’t, and it’s a little bit of a give and take, but they did a really good job today.”

