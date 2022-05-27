There have been many fine baseball writers, but there was only one Roger Angell. Ask yourself: Have there been any other winners of the Baseball Writers Association of America’s Career Excellence Award who were also members of the American Society of Arts and Letters (our version of the Académie Française, in case you’re wondering)? The answer to that will be no, and so it will remain in perpetuity.

He was Roger Angell. He lived to be 101 , and it has always seemed as if he were just getting started. After all, “This Old Man,” his rumination on aging, was written when he was a mere 95.

He would have been the 1962 Rookie Baseball Writer of the Year, had there been such a thing. He would also have had a shot at beating Fred Lynn and Ichiro Suzuki to the punch by concurrently winning that year’s Most Valuable Writer (MVW) Award.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

I’m sure there will be sport phobes out there who had no idea that the longtime fiction editor of The New Yorker magazine, a man who edited the likes of Vladimir Nabokov, Donald Barthelme, Ruth Jhabvala, V.S. Pritchett, and — are you ready? — John Updike, had a lifelong passion for baseball. But it wasn’t until New Yorker chief William Shawn sent Angell out to monitor spring training in 1962 that he was able to act on his love and understanding of the sport.

Advertisement

We who love baseball thus became the beneficiaries of his private passion. And by “we” I mean not just the fans and readers from the general public, but baseball insiders themselves. Roger Angell cultivated numerous friendships in the baseball community. He loved dedicated baseball people, and he was seldom happier while covering baseball than he was during spring training, when he had the opportunity to pick the brains of lifers such as Bill Rigney.

Advertisement

Angell was born in 1920, the year Babe Ruth ushered baseball into a new age with a record 54 homers and .847 slugging percentage. But Angell said his true blossoming as a baseball fan came while following the mid-’30s New York Giants of Carl Hubbell and Mel Ott.

His life took a very interesting turn at age 9 when his mother, Katherine, having divorced Ernest Angell, a New York attorney, married famed essayist and author E.B. White (Does “Charlotte’s Webb” ring a bell?). Oh, have I mentioned that his mom had been a New Yorker editor since its birth in 1925? He was destined to work at the magazine, but that didn’t happen until 1956, after he had spent years at Holiday.

I mentioned John Updike. It so happens that Angell’s inspiration to write about baseball for his magazine had indeed been Updike’s landmark 1960 essay on Ted Williams’s last game entitled “Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu.” If so, we all should be thanking Updike, for Angell brought a fresh perspective and eye to the game.

“He had a ‘gentleman’s wealth’ of baseball,” says Peter Gammons, the finest baseball writer the Globe has ever known. “He had great powers of observation, and he saw the game differently than anyone else. It was as if he were looking at the game from a hot air balloon. He would take notes, but he often didn’t need them. Things stayed as a picture in his mind.”

Advertisement

Gammons was privileged to become a friend. “There was a time I lived in New York at 88th and York,” he explains. “Roger then lived at 90th and Madison. He came to dinner one night and he brought with him letters his stepfather, E.B. White, had written to his mother. I said to myself, ‘What world am I living in?’ ”

I fondly recall sitting with Angell at a Red Sox exhibition game when rookie Roger Clemens put on a dazzling display. “Have we just seen the beginning of a Hall of Fame career?” I asked him. Oops. We’re not going there.

Angell was the opposite of the modern analytics nerds, who seem to forget the game is played by living, breathing human beings. For him, the game was about artistry and people, and I offer as Exhibit A his fascination with Luis Tiant.

After explaining that with men on base “his stretch consists of a succession of minute downward waggles and poises of the glove, and a menacing, sidewise, slit-eyed, Valentino-like gaze over his shoulder at the base runner,” Angell offers six categories for Looie’s actual delivery.

“Out of the Woodshed” was one of them. “Just before releasing the ball,“ Angell informs us, “he steps over a raised sill and simultaneously ducks his head to avoid conking it on the low doorframe.”

Of course, you want more. Hence, “The Slipper-Kick.” In this one, Angell tells us that “in the mid-kick, he surprisingly decides to get rid of his left shoe.”

Advertisement

Now tell me you wouldn’t pay cash money to see Looie take the mound again.

Angell loved characters. One of his favorite subjects over the years was iconoclastic Royals closer Dan Quisenberry. Angell also loved drama, and no one better explored the rise and fall of Pirates righthander Steve Blass, who went from being a 1971 World Series hero and 19-game winner to a state where he was unable to throw strikes, and thus has given birth to a condition known as “Steve Blass Disease.”

Some think Angell’s crowning journalistic achievement was his retelling of a classic NCAA Tournament duel between Frank Viola of St. John’s and Ron Darling of Yale, a game he watched in the company of the legendary Smoky Joe Wood. At any rate, there’s a lot of journalistic greatness to pick from.

It didn’t take long before Angell’s annual New Yorker essays on the postseason became must-reads. It was as if nothing had actually happened until Roger Angell had recorded it for posterity. All this prose led to a succession of compilations. I’m sure I won’t be the only baseball fan revisiting “The Summer Game,” “Five Seasons,” “Late Innings,” “Season Ticket,” and “Once More Around the Park.” Wait, there’s more. He collaborated with David Cone on “A Pitcher’s Story.” Still more: His memoir, “Let Me Finish,” is compelling, as is the aforementioned “This Old Man.”

He famously warned us never to assume that athletic ability and character were always a package. “They are what they do,” he cautioned.

Advertisement

Roger Angell was what he was: a towering intellect who, fortunately for us, thought baseball was pretty cool.





Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.