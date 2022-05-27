Warriors’ return to NBA Finals puts them in rarified air

Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson , Draymond Green , and company reached that extra level Thursday, picking apart the Mavericks with curls and back cuts, jumpers and dunks, to post a 120-110 home win and become the first team since Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the 1990s to reach the NBA Finals six times in an eight-year span. Clad in black from head to toe, the Warriors treated Game 5 like a formal dance, understanding the gravity of the occasion and executing their steps on cue.

When the Golden State Warriors have it going, they make the defense look lost and apprehensive, overwhelmed by their quick decisions and even quicker triggers. But when the Warriors really have it going, their harmony of motion renders invisible their opponents and a high-stakes playoff game starts to look a bit like a pregame walk-through in an empty gym.

By winning the Western Conference, the Warriors completed a remarkable turnaround from a pair of injury-plagued seasons following Kevin Durant’s departure in which they finished with the league’s worst record in 2019-20 and missed the playoffs again in 2021. Now they will seek their fourth title under coach Steve Kerr.

Curry, whose comeback from a March foot sprain powered this playoff journey, was named the inaugural winner of the Magic Johnson award, given to the MVP of the Western Conference finals, after he averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in the series.

“It’s a moment to reflect on what it took to get back here,” Curry said. “The feeling leaving the 2019 Finals, we had been on an amazing journey and got hit with a lot of adversity and some speed bumps. We never lost the faith, but you understand how hard of a process it was going to be to climb the mountain again.”

After an unsettled showing in a Game 4 loss mere hours after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Golden State gathered itself at home and raced out of the gate with a balanced attack. Kevon Looney opened the scoring inside, Thompson drained a 3-pointer, and Curry set up an Andrew Wiggins dunk and hit a three of his own. Within four minutes, the Warriors were up 9, and their lead swelled to 17 at halftime and 25 in the third quarter.

Despite a gallant Dallas comeback attempt, Golden State held on for a resounding victory at Chase Center.

While Curry, who finished with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 9 assists, took a step back offensively to serve as orchestrator, Thompson and Green turned in big performances to finish off the Mavericks.

In the first half, Green found Thompson coming off a screen with a perfectly timed pass for a 3-pointer. Early in the second half, Green pushed the ball up the middle in transition and flipped an extended behind-the-back pass to Thompson for another three. With the score tightened early in the fourth, Thompson returned the favor, threading a pass to Green for a basket in the paint.

Thompson, who missed 941 days with knee and Achilles’ injuries before returning to the court in January, delivered the dagger by hitting his eighth 3-pointer of the night to give Golden State a 15-point lead with 2:59 remaining. He finished with a game-high 32 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists.

“This time last year, I was just starting to jog again,” Thompson said. “Now to be feeling like myself, feeling explosive, feeling sure in my movements, I’m just grateful. The low moments make the high ones so much sweeter. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Green added 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists, leading Golden State’s versatile defense and serving as a key facilitator for the No. 1 ranked offense in the playoffs.

“This is a group that no one thought could get back here,” Green said. “After being counted out [by people saying that] the dynasty is over and all those things, to get back here is fantastic. No one has proven they can beat us yet when we’re whole. That’s still the case. Never doubt what we’re capable of.”

The Warriors’ core trio received hugs from Kerr as they were treated to standing ovations from the home crowd when they checked out of the game with the win in hand. Curry waved his towel enthusiastically as the final seconds ticked off and clapped toward the crowd while donning an NBA Finals hat with his teammates for the postgame trophy presentation.

Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston presented the Western Conference championship trophy to Green and the rest of his former teammates. Green later lifted Curry off the ground as the crowd chanted “M-V-P!”

Golden State improved to 9-0 at home in these playoffs, with all three of its closeout wins coming at Chase Center. Since 2015, the Warriors have a 72-21 record and a perfect 18-0 series mark against West foes in the playoffs.

It’s a level of play that reminds coach Steve Kerr of the Bulls teams he played on with Jordan and Scottie Pippen that won so many titles in the 1990s.

“The common denominator is just talented players who are fierce competitors,” Kerr said. “Whether you talk about Michael and Scottie, Steph, Draymond, Klay, it takes a special kind of athlete to have both dynamics. The skill and the athleticism and all that, but to also be just incredibly competitive and to want to win so badly. It’s the only way you can have a run like that because you get exhausted, you get tired, you get frustrated. If you don’t have that type of competitive desire and that type of skill combined, it’s just not going to happen six times out of eight years.”

Dallas, a surprise entrant in the West finals after it upset the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, acquitted itself well. Luka Doncic led the way Thursday with a team-high 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 points, including five 3-pointers, off the bench.

Doncic powered a frantic third-quarter rally that trimmed Dallas’s deficit to 8, but over the course of the series his singular talent was dwarfed by Golden State’s advantages in experience and depth.

“I’m really proud of this team, everybody, every player, every staff member,” said Doncic, who pledged to continue working on his defense during the offseason. “Nobody had us here. But I promise we fought until the end. Congratulations to the Warriors. They were obviously the better team.”

Doncic eyes return to work

Doncic drew laughter from reporters Friday by saying he would take about a week off after Dallas lost to Golden State in the Western Conference finals, ending the longest season of the young superstar’s career.

The question won't be a joke when Doncic is asked how much he weighs when training camp opens in about four months.

The 23-year-old's conditioning and how the roster fits around him will be the hottest offseason topics as the Mavericks try to build on their first trip beyond the first round of the playoffs since their only championship 11 years ago.

“Basically I didn’t stop playing basketball since the start of last season NBA,” Doncic said after a 120-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 5. “I’m going to take probably one week off basketball and then back to it. The healthiness is the most important thing in basketball. If you’re not healthy, you’re not going to play.”

Or in his case, if you're not in shape, you're not going to play well.

Doncic was criticized early in the season for that — and acknowledged it was an issue — as he struggled by his lofty standards and the Mavericks started slowly under first-year coach Jason Kidd, the point guard on Dallas’s title team.

Doncic didn’t get much of a break in the last offseason after Dallas’s first-round loss because the season started late. The All-Star then carried Slovenia to its first Olympic berth, then the semifinals in Tokyo before two losses kept his home country from a medal.

A COVID-19 absence during the season was extended to give Doncic time to work on his conditioning and recover from an ankle injury. He returned about the time Dallas started its surge from 16-18 to the fourth seed in the West at 52-30.

Kidd said he would visit Doncic this summer on his “home turf,” and hinted that conditioning will be part of the conversation.

“I think the next step is just understanding how long the season really is if you want to win a championship,” Kidd said. “And I think this is a good start for them.”

Doncic had perhaps the worst half of his playoff career when the Warriors built a 17-point halftime lead in the clincher. It was hard to blame him after such a stellar start to his postseason career, including a 35-point average in elimination games. Kidd said as much while hinting at the mind-set on building the roster around Doncic.

“So just understanding that we need Luka to go big a lot of nights just to give us a chance, and unfortunately the ball just didn’t go for him [Thursday],” Kidd said. “I think he carries the load as well as anyone, and I think for us as an organization, we’ll help lighten that load as we go forward.”

Mavericks look ahead

The Mavericks gave up on pairing Doncic with Kristaps Porzingis, trading the 7-foot-3-inch Latvian to Washington and changing the mix around their star. It was the first big move for new general manager Nico Harrison.

Now they will again face the question of whether Doncic needs a co-star, starting with whether to re-sign Jalen Brunson. A second-round pick the same year Doncic was drafted third overall, Brunson boosted his value by averaging 21.6 points in the playoffs.

Dallas owner Mark Cuban sounded confident in keeping Brunson after the Game 5 loss. The Mavericks also know they need help at center after Looney played a huge role in Golden State’s victory.

“We're going to get together and really focus on the type of J-Kidd player,” Cuban told Bally Sports Southwest after the game. “Guys who can guard multiple positions that are tough, that know their role, that are physical, that have a motor.”

Dinwiddie was the key piece coming from Washington in the Porzingis deal. He will have more help at shooting guard in Tim Hardaway Jr., who didn’t play again after breaking his foot in January.

Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith have important roles as defenders and 3-point specialists. The Mavericks thrived in the playoffs when either one of them had a good shooting night.

“This isn’t an old group at all,” Dinwiddie said. “Most of the talent is under 30. Our superstar is 23. There’s no reason we can’t get better. It all depends on the mentality and the approach in the offseason.”