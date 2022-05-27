For Wellesley’s Rory Clare, finishing kick also scores a victory on the track

Clare shattered the previous record (Randolph’s Valeria Harris, 2:14.20), one that had stood since 1986. A Globe All-Scholastic in girls’ soccer, Clare established an early lead and never let her foot off the gas.

The Wellesley senior was all smiles as she crossed the finish line Friday, winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 12.92 seconds at the MIAA Division 2 State Championships at Hingham High School.

HINGHAM –– Rory Clare refused to look at the clock as she zoomed around the final turn, focused solely on finishing the race strong.

“I had a feeling that it was pretty good,” Clare said. “I usually fall apart three-quarters into the race, but this time I just felt so strong the whole time, so I kind of knew that once I came around the finish, that strength throughout the entire time would translate. I’m super excited.”

Clare, who will run at Columbia University, fractured her tibia during her freshman year, forcing her to miss two years after COVID took away her sophomore campaign. Clare uses her passion for the sport to drive her success.

“I think she’s so tenacious,” Wellesley coach John Griffith said. “She puts in the work and the mental fortitude that she has is incredible.”

“All of our distance girls look up to her as a mentor, an inspiration from how she runs,” Wellesley distance coach Cassie Short said. “She runs every race like it’s the state championship and they really gravitate toward that.”

Wellesley senior Chantal Coelho won the girls’ 200 with a time of 24.83, leading the Raiders to the top of the team standings with 45 points after eight events on day one. North Andover, with 42 points, sits in second place and Algonquin holds third with 23.5 points.

After seven events on the boys’ side, North Andover leads with 32 points, followed by Central Catholic (28 points) and Hingham (26 points).

▪ Woburn junior Cyndea Labissiere won the girls’ pentathlon, accumulating 2845 points. Central Catholic freshman Sunna Kalemera took the boys’ pentathlon with 2815 points.

▪ In the 2-mile, Catholic Memorial junior Christopher Sullivan (9:15.76) smashed Marshfield’s Matt Edmond’s 22-year record of 9:20.10.

“I felt good,” said Sullivan. “I had a lot of energy before the race, more than I usually do, so I was happy.”

▪ Hopkinton senior Kate Powers won the discus, winning with a 139 feet, 6 inches throw to shatter Natick’s Meredith O’Connor’s 2004 record of 123-10.

Reading senior Michael Harden, a UMass commit, broke Silver Lake’s Jeffrey Smith’s 2006 record of 21.60 seconds in the 200, running a 21.59 to take first place.

Central Catholic junior Janessa Duren beat Wellesley senior Megan Webb by .01 seconds, leaning forward at the finish line to win the girls’ 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.81, setting a school record.

“The kick that I had came out of nowhere,” Duren said. “I don’t know what happened, I was running and knew that I could do it. I was trying to think of my knee driving and my hand movement. I literally almost fell over, my legs almost gave out on me.”

Bishop Feehan's Liam Concannon (left) and Natick's Yan Delarosa are side by side sprinting in the 200 meters. DebeeTlumacki

Natick's Jacob Reinach gets ready to launch in the discus. DebeeTlumacki

North Andover's Lindsay Neyman sticks the landing during the triple jump. DebeeTlumacki

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.