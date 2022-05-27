With all of these blowouts, Celtics haven’t had much work on their crunch-time game

The playoffs have been defined by big runs and blowouts, and that generally has robbed fans of the crazy finishes that tend to define this time of year.

In the Celtics’ opening game of these playoffs, Nets star Kevin Durant missed a jump shot with 12 seconds left and Boston raced upcourt trailing by 1 point. The wild, frenetic play ended when Marcus Smart found Jayson Tatum for a layup just before the buzzer, giving Boston a thrilling 115-114 win and seemingly setting the stage for a wild postseason.

Six of the Celtics’ last seven playoff games have been decided by double digits. The Warriors, who advanced to the Finals by defeating the Mavericks in Game 5 Thursday night, have had seven consecutive games decided by 9 points or more.

“I would say a big part of it is the scoring nowadays,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “Teams go on crazy runs. Defense, depending on the team, is more of a luxury at times. It’s not always a premium with every team, so a lot of times there’s these shootouts and they can get ugly pretty quickly.

“But with that being the NBA, long games, guys know they have a chance to get back in it. And so you’ve seen a lot of those so far.”

This could make things interesting if the close finishes return, because teams could be a little rusty when it comes to tense, crunch-time moments that require a game-clinching play. The Celtics haven’t won a game by fewer than 8 points since the opening round over the Nets, but they’ve lost three within that margin over that time.

“It’s a little bit odd the way that the numbers have been with the blowouts back and forth,” Udoka said. “But the fact is that even with those blowouts, both teams continue to fight and give themselves a chance to get back in the game.”

