With tournament aspirations on the line, Methuen baseball comes through with a crucial victory

“It’s a must-win,” Methuen coach Cam Roper said. “I mean, if we have any chance of making the postseason, we have to rattle off a couple of wins at the end of the year, starting with North Andover — they’re the cream of the crop in the MVC.”

The Rangers entered Friday’s matchup against eighth-ranked North Andover needing wins to stay alive. With one of its best offensive outings of the year, Methuen prevailed, 6-3, in the first round of the Hillie Tournament at Haverhill.

Every game weighs a little bit more for the Methuen baseball team with the Division 1 state tournament still within reach.

Advertisement

Methuen (6-13) had lost, 1-0, to the Scarlet Knights (13-6) on Tuesday.

But the Rangers bounced back with an 11-hit effort and consistently applied pressure on the base paths. After North Andover took a 3-1 lead through three innings, Methuen tied it up in the fourth by capitalizing on fielding errors.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In the sixth inning, junior Owen Sullivan’s RBI single plated two runs. Later that inning, junior Joey Pride sprinted home after a misplay in the infield. The Rangers stole five bases had several more heads-up baserunning plays.

“It’s hard to steal bases and be aggressive on the bases when you’re down a couple runs early,” Roper said. “So today, when we got into a situation where we were able to run and take advantage of the defense’s mistakes . . . we were able to do that.”

Sullivan was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Pride was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Junior Owen Kneeland went 1 for 1, but drew two walks and scored on all three on-base chances. Senior captain Sam Kalivas stayed in control on the mound, throwing a complete game with five strikeouts.

Advertisement

“[Kalivas] did a great job mixing his pitches, mixing his looks, [and] getting out of situations when he needed to,” Roper said.

Methuen, slotted 38th in the D1 Power Rankings released Friday, will play Austin Prep (a 10-0 winner over Haverhill) in the final. The triumph undoubtedly helps the Rangers’ case as they make a last-ditch effort for a top-32 spot.

“We’re finally coming together and showing what we’re capable of, and we’re just hoping it’s not too little, too late,” Roper said.

BB&N 4, Belmont Hill 2 — Dan Talacci went 2 for 4 with a run scored and Matt Hirsch struck out eight in a complete game to propel BB&N (11-11) to victory on the road.

BC High 5, Central Catholic 1 — Chris Capozzi went 3 for 4 with an RBI, leading the offense in the nonleague win for the seventh-ranked Eagles (15-5). Damien Brown and Aiden Regan each tallied two hits.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Nolan DeAndrade’s solo shot in the sixth inning proved the difference for the No. 17 Trojans (15-5) in the nonleague win. Whitman-Hanson coach Pat Cronin managed the final game of his illustrious career at East Bridgewater and W-H, his alma mater, finishing with 503 coaching wins.

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Oliver Ames 2 — Senior Jayden LaFleur broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run blast and classmate Sam Watts retired the last 14 batters he faced in a six-strikeout three-hitter for the Falcons (14-6) to take the nonleague win.

Advertisement

Holliston 11, Norwood 1 — Sophomore Jake Schoenberg struck out eight in six innings, paving the way in a Tri-Valley League win for the Panthers (9-10). Ethan Burwick tallied three hits and an RBI.

Ipswich 8, Manchester Essex 6 — Led by a bases-clearing double from senior Cade Wetter in the fifth inning, the Tigers (6-13) earned a Cape Ann League victory.

Lawrence Academy 10, Tabor 0 — The top-seeded Spartans (16-4-1) won the Independent School League with a five-inning effort from junior Justin Morris, who allowed no hits, striking out six, and walking five. Senior James Ajabedis went 2 for 3, homering and driving in two.

Medfield 16, Westwood 12 — Matt Donahue earned the win on the mound and collected three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors (18-2) in the Tri-Valley League matchup. Jack Goodman (5 hits, 4 runs, 2 SB), Nate Baacke (3 hits, 3 RBIs, HR) and Tom Shirtliff (4 hits, 4 RBIs, HR) contributed at the plate for Medfield.

Mystic Valley 11, Rockport 1 — Tyler Santoro (4 hits, 4 RBIs), Brandon Poris (2 RBIs) and Jake Stover (2 hits, 4 RBIs, 2 SB) propelled the Eagles (17-4) to the nonleague win.

North Attleborough 3, King Philip 1 — David Floyd gave up one hit with seven strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings, earning the Hockomock League win for the No. 19 Red Rocketeers (15-5).

Somerville 2, Watertown 1 — Sophomore Ian Born pitched the full eight innings and junior Kevin Clark drove in the winning run for the Highlanders (13-7) in the nonconference win.

Advertisement

St. John’s Prep 1, Chelmsford 0 — Cam Wodarski and Connor Remley combined to give up just two hits in the shutout effort for the host Eagles (12-7), who knocked off the No. 9 Lions (14-6).

St. Mary’s 7, Lynn Classical 0 — Aiven Cabral racked up 17 strikeouts and gave up just one hit as the Spartans (11-9) rolled to a nonleague win at home. Zach Fisher led the offense, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Boys’ lacrosse

Hopkinton 10, Ashland 4 — Logan DelPonte and Owen MacDonald each recorded four goals to push the Hillers (7-8) to a Tri-Valley win.

Wilmington 17, Lowell 6 — Senior Nathan Alberti registered seven goals, and senior Alfonso Gamble added two goals to push the Wildcats (8-9) to a nonleague victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cohasset 21, Rockland 1 — Kira Fulton, Laney Larsen, and Molly Stephens each had four goals for the No. 11 Skippers (12-2-1) to secure the South Shore League title.

Dartmouth 17, Middleborough 3 — Sorelle Lawton netted six goals including the 200th of her career in the victory for the Indians (15-2-1).

Softball

Austin Prep 18, Lynnfield 4 — Sophomore Katie Young (2 for 2, 3 RBIs) and eighth-grader Brooke Voica (3 for 3, 5 RBIs) each cranked three-run homers for the Cougars (12-7) in the nonconference win. Sophomore Ava Intoppa went 2 for 4, scored three times and knocked in four runs and classmate Juliana Iannibelli recorded the win in relief, pitching 3 1/3 innings, striking out seven, and allowing just one hit.

Advertisement

Braintree 11, Abington 1 — Ally McNamee earned the win, striking out a pair and surrendering only two hits in five innings of work for the Wamps (11-9) in the nonleague win. Catherine McPhee tallied three hits and two RBIs for Braintree.

Methuen 1, North Andover 0 — Freshman Colleen McNamara drove in the lone run with a double in the fifth and sophomore Mackenzie Yirrell hurled a five-hitter, striking out five and walking none. The Rangers (14-5) advanced to play Amesbury in the 21st Methuen Invitational.

Middleborough 19, Sandwich 0 — Melody Rees, Eva Jenness and Ella Morrison combined to toss five hitless innings for the No. 20 Sachems (16-4) in nonleague action.

Norwood 5, Holliston 3 — Junior Samantha Rose and sophomores Madison Collins and Natalie Gale (1 RBI) each doubled for the Mustangs (9-9) to clinch a postseason berth in the Tri-Valley League matchup. Freshman Pauline Corbani went the distance from the circle.

Saugus 8, Marblehead 5 — Senior captains Felicia Rettucci (3 for 4, 3 runs) and Gianna Costa (2 for 4, triple, 2 RBIs) led the Sachems (13-7) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Taunton 11, Newton North 4 — Hayley Krockta smacked a pair of hits and collected two RBIs and two runs for No. 9 Tigers (16-3) in the nonleague win.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Peyton Doyle, and Alex Walulik contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.