Boston Calling gets back on its feet

But there was little fanfare when it actually began, as Paris Jackson opened the first festival in three years without comment, simply taking the stage and singing her lightly-bent, mildly flavorless ‘90s alt-rock in a murmur that projected low-fuss agony. Elsewhere, Pom Pom Squad offered indie rock with enough confident bounce and glee that even dreamy mope-rock numbers like “Again” moved with purpose.

Boston Calling returned to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston for the first time since 2019.

“It’s great to see you again!” Those words greeted Boston Calling attendees atop the sign showing the daily schedules for the four stages across the Harvard Athletic Complex, and while they could certainly apply in any given year, they carried a special resonance in this one. After two years of pandemic and more than a full slate’s worth of headliners having canceled along the way — Saturday closers the Strokes dropped out Friday after a member of the band caught COVID, to be replaced by an encore of Nine Inch Nails — Boston Calling was just glad to be back, even if by the skin of its teeth.

Kicking off with a cowbell clonk and Stonesy guitar slurs, the Struts delivered a comfortably lived-in pastiche of ‘70s rock ‘n’ roll with a hitch and a snarl. As if in response, Cheap Trick immediately followed, with singer Robin Zander’s and guitarist Rick Neilsen’s sons filling in on bass and drums. They delivered only an echo of their past greatness and were pretty good nonetheless, with Zander in particular sounding shockingly indistinguishable from his 45-years-younger self.

Boston native Avenue performs on the Orange Stage, a new showcase for local artists. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Bringing the “Boston” to Boston Calling, the Orange Stage spotlighted local acts throughout the day. The Chelsea Curve offered punk-infused no-frills rock with a spirited frontwoman in bassist Linda Pardee. Quiet-storm R&B singer Miranda Rae was a little too polite — but only a little — to match the hot, popping band behind her, but she was confident and self-assured. And Born Without Bones suggested Jeff Tweedy fronting a Dinosaur Jr. minus the mega-distortion, with a wildly catchy vocal hook driving “Exoskeleton.”

HAIM perform Friday at Boston Calling. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Versatile, frisky, and charged, HAIM found the heartbeat and humanity in the gleaming ‘80s studio artifice of their sonic backdrop, aided immensely by guitarist Danielle Haim’s soft but urgent vocals. The sisters switched instruments, performed a synchronized dance routine, and took fake phone calls from the previous night’s one-night stand, none of which interfered with the joyous triumph they pulled from the romantic collapse of “The Wire” and “The Steps” or the bash-and-slash aggression of “My Song 5.” They could have headlined.

Avril Lavigne performs at Boston Calling Friday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Older than the Haims and with a longer, more successful pop career, Avril Lavigne proved that two decades still haven’t made her a compelling performer. The sneering Tigger bounce of “Girlfriend” and bottle-rocket burn of “Sk8er Boi” both demanded bursts of energy or attitude; instead, she simply sang, solidly if blankly, while occasionally sauntering across the stage. Hunched over their synthesizers enshrouded in a swirl of light, color, and fog on another stage, Rüfüs Du Sol were nonetheless more animated.

A set by Nine Inch Nails closed out Boston Calling's first day Friday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Nine Inch Nails stepped into Friday’s headlining slot when Foo Fighters canceled after drummer Taylor Hawkins’s recent death — a number of attendees sported Foo Fighters T-shirts in their honor — and frontman Trent Reznor sang the very un-Foos line “Lost my faith in everything” before his band even came in. And with a visceral sound mix set to maximum wallop (plus bright slashes of pulsing light), the band was pulverizing. “Heresy,” “Copy of A” and “Gave Up” were like a hell-bent Giorgio Moroder set to elephantine beats, while “Somewhat Damaged” was a corrosive, thumping groan and the bleak “Hurt” was a chilling whisper. But, Reznor said, death, disease, and war have made him grateful for the moments of joy and togetherness, about as Foo Fighters-y a sentiment as any.

BOSTON CALLING

At Harvard Athletic Complex, Friday

