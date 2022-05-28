24-year-old Wilmington man dies after head-on Billerica crash

Police received multiple reports at about 10:30 p.m. of a head-on crash involving two cars near 570 Boston Road, across from a car wash, the statement said.

Charles Minghella was pronounced dead after the crash at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Billerica police said in a statement Friday.

A 24-year-old Wilmington man died after a head-on car crash in Billerica Thursday night, police said.

The drivers of the cars, who were both traveling alone, were seriously injured and taken to Lahey Hospital, where Minghella was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

The vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, police said.

Billerica firefighters and paramedics also responded to the scene and helped police provide emergency medical aid to the drivers, the statement said.

Billerica police, State Police, and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, the statement said. State Police and the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for more information Saturday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

