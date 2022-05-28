Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A least bittern at Richmond Marsh in Richmond, a Philadelphia vireo in Lenox, and unusual warblers including a cerulean warbler and a prothonotary warbler at Savoy Mountain State Forest in Savoy, hooded warblers in Great Barrington, Williamstown, and New Marlborough, and a Kentucky warbler at Hopkins Memorial Forest in Williamstown.

Last week was studded with unusual species such as swallow-tailed kite, Mississippi kite, Wilson’s plover, black-necked stilt, chuck-will’s-widow, red-headed woodpecker, Lawrence’s warbler, Brewster’s warbler, and black-headed grosbeak, along with a variety of late May migrants such as yellow-billed and black-billed cuckoo, common nighthawk, olive-sided flycatcher, acadian flycatcher, alder flycatcher, Philadelphia vireo, cliff swallow, gray-cheeked thrush, mourning warbler, and seaside sparrow. And, although migration is winding down, there is still a rich variety of birds to come.

Bristol County: An olive-sided flycatcher in Westport.

Cape Cod: An usual assortment of swallow-tailed kites in Truro and East Falmouth, two Mississippi kites at Bayberry Hill in Truro, black-necked stilt at Harding’s Beach in Chatham, Wilson’s plover at Morris Island in Chatham, Wilson’s phalarope at Outermost Harbor in Chatham, sandhill crane at the Monomoy Middle School in Chatham, red-headed woodpecker and yellow-throated warbler at the Beech Forest in Provincetown, Kentucky warbler in Mashpee, and summer tanagers in Provincetown and Yarmouth.

Essex County: A tricolored heron, razorbill, whimbrel, Philadelphia vireo, yellow-throated warbler, hooded warbler, Kentucky warbler, and a very late American tree sparrow at Plum Island. A Mississippi kite in Gloucester and a Caspian tern at the Chain Bridge in Newburyport.

Franklin County: Three sandhill cranes in Ashfield and a summer tanager in New Salem.

Hampden County: A red-headed woodpecker in Holland.

Hampshire County: Five short-billed dowitchers at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton, a red-headed woodpecker at Quabbin Park in Ware, an acadian flycatcher at Gate 8 at Quabbin in Pelham, and a Brewster’s warbler at Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: Four snow geese at Felix Neck Sanctuary, a late harlequin duck at Squibnocket, an American golden-plover at Katama on Chappaquiddick, and a lingering purple sandpiper at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: Twenty-one brants in flight over Watertown, and a Philadelphia vireo and a white-crowned sparrow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: Two black-necked stilts at the Milestone Cranberry Bogs, and several outstanding visitors to Tuckernuck including a yellow-crowned night-heron, a Western willet, 230 roseate terns, a red-headed woodpecker, a purple martin, and a very late Lapland longspur.

Norfolk County: Two blue-winged teal in Medfield, a black vulture at Chickatawbut Hill in Milton, a Caspian tern at Mosswetusset Hummock in Quincy, a white-eyed vireo and a mourning warbler at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, and a singing dickcissel at the Charles River Peninsula in Needham.

Plymouth County: There were Mississippi kites in Kingston and Marshfield, a horned grebe and a razorbill at Manomet Point, a least bittern, several American bitterns, and three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, and a black-headed grosbeak continuing at a feeder on Pembroke Road in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: A parasitic jaeger at Revere Beach, a black vulture, olive-sided flycatcher, cliff swallow, and gray-cheeked thrush at Franklin Park, a pileated woodpecker at Stony Brook Reservation, and a Caspian tern, alder flycatcher, and yellow-throated vireo at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: A late snow goose at Dean Park Pond in Shrewsbury, three grasshopper sparrows at the Pine Hill Grasslands in Lancaster, and several interesting visitors in Clinton at Gate 40 at the Wachusett Reservoir including a red-breasted merganser, four black-bellied plovers, four semipalmated plovers, four short-billed dowitchers, and a black tern.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.