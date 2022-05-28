Boston Calling shut down for about 2 hours by severe weather

Boston Calling Music Festival organizers asked concertgoers to leave its outdoor site in Allston for around two hours Saturday afternoon as severe weather passed through the area, the organization said.

Concertgoers were asked to calmly proceed through the main entrance and seek shelter in Harvard Square or other locations, Boston Calling said on Twitter at 3:43 p.m. Some were also directed to Harvard Stadium for shelter on site.

Fans would be permitted to re-enter the festival grounds when the concert resumed, organizers said.