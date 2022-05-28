Boston Calling shut down for about 2 hours by severe weather

Boston Calling Music Festival organizers asked concertgoers to leave its outdoor site in Allston for around two hours Saturday afternoon as severe weather passed through the area, the organization said.
Concertgoers were asked to calmly proceed through the main entrance and seek shelter in Harvard Square or other locations, Boston Calling said on Twitter at 3:43 p.m. Some were also directed to Harvard Stadium for shelter on site.
Fans would be permitted to re-enter the festival grounds when the concert resumed, organizers said.
Fans were allowed back into the festival at 5:30 p.m. and the performances were scheduled to resume at 6 p.m., Boston Calling said on Twitter at 5:15 p.m.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard would not be performing, though, due to a positive COVID-19 case, organizers said.
Some fans expressed frustration on Twitter.
“I know it’s not all #BostonCalling’s fault but with the pause and most big bands dropping today, they should give partial refunds or they’ll lose customers that won’t go next year and will caution others from buying tickets,” user Pamela Bump said.
Adriana Beltran simply asked for a refund.
“170 dollars for each ticket, 4 more hours of festival and all my clothes and makeup is completely soaked?” Beltran said on Twitter. “Refund me please.”
