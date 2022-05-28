Inevitability? Maura Healey doesn’t want to hear it.

Yet there was Healey in Lowell on Monday, looking like she already has the job. That’s partly because the attorney general already travels with a security detail, giving her the entourage of an incumbent. And after seven years in her job, she owns deep connections with other officials, and has earned boatloads of their endorsements.

Massachusetts has never elected a woman, or a sitting attorney general, to the state’s top post. Five of the last six governors have been Republicans.

LOWELL — Let’s take a minute to reflect on the extraordinary fact that Attorney General Maura Healey is currently considered the prohibitive favorite to be our next governor.

Advertisement

She toured UMass Lowell’s spectacular labs at the Hamilton Canal Innovation District, where students and others were testing robots and weaving textiles that harness solar power.

“This is not awkward at all, right?” she said to a man on a treadmill, being closely watched by two dozen electeds, university officials, and others as he tested a pair of Dephy ExoBoots designed to help soldiers walk farther.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“Hopefully when you’re governor you’ll remember Z Polymer,” said Mike Zimmerman, whose startup works out of the university’s Innovation Hub.

Later, visiting some of the city’s Cambodian businesses, another large entourage in tow, Healey was at ease and curious, fascinated by the fragrant durian fruit at the Pailin Asian Supermarket, asking how people had landed in Lowell, and tucking into a doughnut at Kim’s Donuts, where the starstruck proprietor told Healey how hard she’d worked to raise her children alone.

It was all quite … gubernatorial. But like any smart front-runner, Healey won’t go anywhere near talk of foregone conclusions.

“I don’t understand the talk of inevitability,” she said in an interview, ticking off the hurdles for women and AGs here, and this year’s electoral headwinds. “This is a state with a real range of political perspectives.”

Advertisement

Healey’s Democratic opponent, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, is working to head off a coronation. She has criticized Healey for being insufficiently progressive on some of the senator’s own key issues, including criminal justice reform. It’s a criticism echoed by other progressives in the state, some of whom have lined up behind the senator.

“Who do I trust to be proactive and hold police accountable? It’s not Maura Healey,” said Somerville community activist Chip Goines, who said he would cast his delegate vote for Chang-Díaz at next weekend’s state Democratic convention. “On one hand, it’s great that the glass ceiling will finally be broken in Massachusetts, but if it doesn’t result in actual change in the lives of Black and brown people, what does it matter?”

Healey rejects the suggestion that she’s not committed enough to reform, or to tackling inequality in the justice system, which she says is a result of larger inequities that begin at birth in this country.

“As AG I put an equity lens on everything we do,” she said. “We need a system that is fair, that is just, and doesn’t perpetuate racial disparities, and that is really important to me.”

Still, Healey doesn’t go as far as many more progressive people would like on these and other issues, though sometimes it has been hard to tell, because this hasn’t been a very issue-focused campaign so far. Healey has offered an ambitious and detailed plan to contend with climate change, but she has yet to formally detail the rest of her platform. That will come soon, she says. And her speech at the convention should be illuminating.

Advertisement

She promised to be “the strongest education governor ever,” to fully fund schools, and provide wraparound services to students who are hurting; to push for more housing stock in the state; to invest in transportation infrastructure, electrify regional transit, and get cars off roads; to make child care more accessible.

Even if her nomination in September is all but inevitable — and her eventual victory over a likely Republican nominee hopelessly out of step with the Commonwealth even more so — it will only be good for Healey, and the state, if she is challenged on her record, and her ideas.

That’s how candidates build a constituency for their policies once in office. It’s riskier than coasting, of course, but Healey has plenty of political strength to burn here.

A little fire won’t hurt her.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.