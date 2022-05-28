Lexington engineer convicted of possessing stolen trade secret, acquitted on other charges

A Lexington man was convicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Boston of possessing a stolen trade secret — a microchip design taken from a Wilmington company he had worked for that he used to manufacture a “knock-off” version for his own design firm, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said.

Rollins’s office said it was “the first-ever conviction following a criminal trial of this kind in the District of Massachusetts.”

Haoyang Yu, 43, faces up to 10 years of prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, Rollins’s office said in a statement Saturday. Yu was acquitted on other charges of possessing stolen trade secrets, wire fraud, immigration fraud, and the illegal export of controlled technology, the statement said.