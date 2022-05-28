Lexington engineer convicted of possessing stolen trade secret, acquitted on other charges

A Lexington man was convicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Boston of possessing a stolen trade secret — a microchip design taken from a Wilmington company he had worked for that he used to manufacture a “knock-off” version for his own design firm, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said.
Rollins’s office said it was “the first-ever conviction following a criminal trial of this kind in the District of Massachusetts.”
Haoyang Yu, 43, faces up to 10 years of prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, Rollins’s office said in a statement Saturday. Yu was acquitted on other charges of possessing stolen trade secrets, wire fraud, immigration fraud, and the illegal export of controlled technology, the statement said.
Yu’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday evening.
Prosecutors said Yu worked for Analog Devices Inc., a semiconductor company with headquarters in Wilmington, from 2014 to 2017 as an engineer designing microchips for the communications, defense, and aerospace industries.
Yu had access to the company’s “present and future microchip designs, including their schematic files, design layout files and manufacturing files,” and obtained a prototype design of a microchip known as the HMC1022A, which is used in aerospace and defense applications, prosecutors said.
Yu used the prototype to manufacture a version of the chip for his own company, Tricon MMIC LLC — which he started while still working for ADI — and began selling them before ADI released its chip, prosecutors said.
Yu’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
