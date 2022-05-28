Lynn man killed in overnight shooting

Officers found the man’s body in a parking lot behind the building. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lynn police responded to 655 Western Ave. for reports of shots fired at about 11 p.m, Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s office, said in a statement.

A 32-year-old Lynn man was found shot to death in a parking lot late Friday, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Officials believe the shooting was not a random act, and there is no danger to the general public, according to the statement. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and Lynn police.

No additional information was immediately available.

