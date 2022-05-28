More lifeguards hired for this summer at state facilities, DCR says

Officials say an increase in hourly pay and a bonus program, along with free lifeguard training, helped to draw more applicants for this season, which starts over the Memorial Day weekend.

The state has 623 lifeguards already hired this summer, compared to 580employed last summer, according to the department.

After Massachusetts last summer struggled with a shortage of lifeguards, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation this summer is in a better position to staff its beaches, pools, and other swimming facilities.

“We’ve had a very good response rate and universe of applicants and that is because we’ve been working on recruitment basically since the end of last summer,” said Stephanie Cooper, the acting commissioner of DCR.

Cooper said DCR looked into lifeguard recruitment programs around the country. An increase in funding from the Baker administration allowed the hourly pay rate to increase from $20 to $21 last summer, to $21 to $26 per hour, depending on a lifeguard’s level of training.

They also created $500 incentives for applicants who signed on in March and $500 for lifeguards who will work until the last day of the season. DCR also partnered with the American Red Cross and the YMCA to offer free lifeguard training.

Cooper said these incentives and being “really aggressive on recruitment” has put them in a good place for this summer in regards to lifeguard coverage.

Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials held a news conference in Milton last week to announce the return of the DCR’s summer recreational facilities that opened on Saturday.

DCR manages 81public swimming areas. Of those, 16 will have lifeguards starting this weekend. That number will steadily grow until 29 are guarded by the peak summer season, officials said.

The remaining properties are not guarded and people swim at their own risk. Baker and others urged the public to take precaution when in or around pools and beaches this season.

“We have taken significant steps over the last couple of years to increase water safety throughout the state parks system and educating everyone on knowing their swimming abilities, understanding water temperatures, and being alert when in the water,” Baker said in a statement.

The state last year had an alarming number of drownings, particularly in May when the water temperatures are still cold from winter.

To increase public safety, DCR has also installed multilingual waterfront signage and added life preserver rings to many locations, according to Cooper.

The state is also still recruiting lifeguards. At a training session held Friday at Nantasket Beach in Hull, newly recruited lifeguards went over “emergency action plans,” said James Mahoney, the head lifeguard.

“We’re going over if there was like a missing child, or if there was a drowning or any other emergencies that we see, we tend to see a lot of heat strokes,” said Mahoney, 20, who has been a lifeguard for five years.

Nantasket Beach has eight lifeguard stations that each require three guards. But last summer, the lifeguard shortage meant sometimes there were only two people available to staff them, Mahoney said.

“There was definitely less than the amount needed,” he said.

New lifeguard recruits will have to complete a certification program offered either by the American Red Cross or the YMCA. The certifications are available for free in partnership with DCR, said Allison Pettine-Calise, aquatics coordinator for the DCR’s south region.

“I’m excited for every summer,” said Pettine-Calise. “I think especially this one because we’re able to provide so much more training than we have in the past two years with the pandemic and it’s great to see people out and enjoying state parks again.”

Those interested in becoming a lifeguard should visit mass.gov/guides/dcr-lifeguarding.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.