New England news in brief

A Lexington man was convicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Boston of possessing a stolen trade secret — a microchip design taken from a Wilmington company he had worked for that he used to manufacture a “knock-off” version for his own design firm, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said. Rollins’s office said it was “the first-ever conviction following a criminal trial of this kind in the District of Massachusetts.” Haoyang Yu, 43, faces up to 10 years of prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, Rollins’s office said in a statement Saturday. Yu was acquitted on other charges of possessing stolen trade secrets, wire fraud, immigration fraud, and the illegal export of controlled technology, the statement said. Yu’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment. Prosecutors said Yu worked for Analog Devices Inc. in Wilmington as an engineer designing microchips. Yu obtained a prototype microchip design used in aerospace and defense applications and used it to manufacture a version for his company, Tricon MMIC , LLC — which he started while working for ADI — and began selling them before ADI released its chip, prosecutors said. Yu’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.





LYNN

32-year-old man found fatally shot in parking lot

A 32-year-old Lynn man was found shot to death in a parking lot late Friday, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office. Lynn police responded to reports of shots fired near 655 Western Ave. about 11 p.m., Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in a statement. Officers found the man’s body in a parking lot behind the building. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. Officials believe the shooting was not a random act, and there is no danger to the public, according to the statement. No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation by the Essex district attorney’s office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and Lynn police.

BILLERICA

24-year-old Wilmington man dies after head-on crash

A 24-year-old Wilmington man died after a head-on car crash in Billerica Thursday night, police said. Charles Minghella was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington after the crash, Billerica police said in a statement Friday. Police received multiple reports at about 10:30 p.m. of a crash involving two cars near 570 Boston Road, across from a car wash, the statement said. The drivers, who were both traveling alone, were seriously injured and taken to Lahey Hospital, where Minghella was later pronounced dead, the statement said. The vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, police said. Billerica firefighters and paramedics also responded to the scene and helped police provide emergency medical aid to the drivers, the statement said. Billerica police, State Police, and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, the statement said. State Police and the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for more information Saturday evening.





TAUNTON

4-alarm fire destroys building occupied by squatters

Many people were forced to flee a mixed-use commercial building in Taunton that was occupied by squatters as a four-alarm fire engulfed the property early Saturday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to multiple alarms at 4 Spring Lane on Mill River at 4 a.m., said Taunton Fire Department Lieutenant Jonathan Nunes. Firefighters made it inside the building and attempted to extinguish “what they thought was a lesser fire,” Nunes said, then saw it had spread to the back of the building. Additional alarms were struck as the fire spread, and firefighters were forced to evacuate the building and begin an exterior attack on the flames, according to the fire department. There were “quite a few” people illegally living inside the building, according to Nunes, but no reported injuries. “It’s kind of a known problem property in town — known for people illegally squatting,” he said. Damages to the approximately 29,000-square-foot mill building built in 1900 were unknown, but “there is not going to be much left,” Nunes said. “It’s going to be a total loss, I’d imagine,” he said. The fire is under investigation.

CONCORD, N.H.

Governor signs into law $100m fund for youth center abuse victims

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has signed into law a $100 million fund to settle sexual and physical abuse claims at a state-run youth detention center. The Legislature had approved creating a fund to compensate those who were abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly the Youth Development Center. The Manchester center has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and 11 former workers were arrested last year. Nearly 450 former residents have sued the state, with allegations involving more than 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018. Victims of sexual abuse would be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million each, while payments to victims of physical abuse would be capped at $150,000. The center is named for former Governor John H. Sununu, the governor’s father. The settlement fund legislation was opposed by attorneys for the victims, as well as state and national organizations that advocate for sexual assault survivors. “The victims know this bill is not victim-friendly and is intended to benefit the state more than them,” the attorneys said in a statement Saturday. (AP)

WEYBRIDGE, Vt.

Remains of Revolutionary War soldier reinterred

The remains of a Revolutionary War soldier were moved this Memorial Day weekend to another resting place in Vermont because erosion threatened some of the graves at an old cemetery near a riverbank. Revolutionary War soldier Josiah Clark, who fought in the 1775 Battle of Bunker Hill in Massachusetts, was buried in the Stow cemetery in Weybridge in 1835. Erosion over the years left his grave perched on the edge of a steep eroding bank, so his bones were exhumed in 2019. On Saturday morning, a horse-drawn wagon carried a flag-draped coffin containing Clark from the congregational church to another cemetery nearby for a reinternment ceremony, said Tom Giffin, president of the Vermont Old Cemetery Association, who has been working on the project for years. The procession was led by an Honor Guard from the Middlebury American Legion and a bagpiper with a flag display provided by veterans of the Vermont Patriot Guard Riders. “I can’t think of a more appropriate Memorial Day than this,” Giffin said. The rest of the roughly 20 graves will also be moved to the Old Weybridge Hill Cemetery eventually, including the remains of Revolutionary War soldier William Haven. (AP)