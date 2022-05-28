Newbury farmstand reopens after last weekend’s fatal crash

The 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were taken to separate area hospitals in what officials described as “serious” conditions, according to the statement. Authorities said last Sunday that they had stabilized. No information was available Saturday on their conditions.

Susan Sforza Nico, 47, was working the stand around 3:30 p.m. on May 21 when a vehicle reversed into the checkout area at a rapid speed, killing her and injuring a man and a child, the Essex District Attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday.

A family farmstand in Newbury reopened this weekend after a fatal crash left one dead, and two injured last Saturday.

A spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett said in an e-mail that the tragedy “is still under investigation,” but gave no further information.

Newbury police did not respond to requests for more information.

The district attorney’s office said last Sunday that the operator of the vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, had not been charged in the crash and is “cooperating with the investigation.”

How and why her car reversed at such a speed has not been disclosed by authorities, but Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said Saturday that the driver was distraught over the tragedy.

The Sforza Family Farm and nearby Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center in the Byfield village of Newbury were closed after the crash. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the farm announced that it would reopen its stand at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“What would honor Susan and help us most is to sell the beautiful plants that Susan and Charlie cultivated and grew for this very purpose,” read the post on the greenhouse’s Facebook page. “We rely on our spring crop for our livelihood for the entire year. Please help us by buying your plants here so we can sell quickly and have our time to grieve and heal.”

The farm is implementing some rules to limit interaction with customers and help the family grieve, according to the post. The family asks that customers do not take photos, videos, or ask questions about the accident.

According to the Byfield Greenhouse Facebook page, Nico grew up in Byfield and was the youngest of seven children. She married her husband, Diego Nico, eight months ago and became a mother to his two children.

She was living in Seabrook, N.H., with her husband and the children at the time of her death.

A funeral was held for her Friday at the Byfield Parish Church, according to her obituary.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.