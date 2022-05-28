fb-pixel Skip to main content

Open-water swimming to be restricted again at Walden Pond

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated May 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
Michelle Blouin from Medford swam inside a designated swim area at Walden Pond last summer.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Daytime open-water swimming won’t be allowed at Walden Pond while lifeguards are present beginning Sunday, as swimming season starts and the high temperature is expected to approach 80 degrees, officials said Saturday.

This restriction reinstates limits implemented mid-summer last year amid an alarming series of drowning deaths. Swimming won’t be allowed outside an area marked by ropes and buoys from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the time that lifeguards are on duty, the Walden Pond State Reservation said on Twitter.

Those looking to open-water swim will be allowed to do so every day from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., and then again from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the tweet. They also must use a brightly-colored swim buoy, as well as enter and exit the pond from the designated swimming lanes.

Last July, following dozens of drownings at area beaches and bodies of water, officials implemented a full open-water swimming ban at Walden Pond, only allowing people to swim in roped-off areas “indefinitely.”

The ban was met with public outcry, causing state lawmakers to send a letter of complaint and an online petition to gather more than 430 signatures asking officials to overturn the ban.

It was lifted less than a week later, and replaced with rules allowing open-water swimming outside lifeguard hours, among other limitations.

Open-water swimming has long been popular at Walden Pond, but wasn’t authorized by the state until 2014, when the DCR made a set of rules for open-water swimmers to follow.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

