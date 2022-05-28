People were ‘pouring out’ of five-alarm blaze in Taunton early Saturday, according to fire officials

Fire officials called in mutual aid, set up ladders, and started protecting the surrounding businesses, according to Nunes.

Firefighters responded to 4 Spring Lane at 4 a.m., said Taunton Fire Lieutenant Jonathan Nunes. They made it inside the building and attempted to extinguish “what they thought was a lesser fire, he said, then noticed it had spread to the back of the building.”

Many people were forced to flee a mix-use commercial building in Taunton, known to be occupied with squatters, after a five-alarm fire engulfed the property early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Officials knew of no injuries as of 6 a.m., but it is too early to tell definitively whether anyone was injured, Nunes said. There were “quite a few” people illegally living inside the building.

“I’m not sure if everyone made it out,” Nunes said. “It’s kind of a known problem property in town —known for people illegally squatting.”

Nunes said officials have way no way to accurately account for injuries or deaths because it is unknown how many people were living there when the fire started.

The fire was under control but still burning as of 6 a.m., Nunes said. The cause was unknown, he said.

The cost of damages was unknown, but “there is not going to be much left of that building,” he said.

“It’s going to be a total loss, I’d imagine,” Nunes said.

No additional information was immediately available.

