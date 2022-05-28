Police warn of man tampering with women’s cars, then offering help

“He has been targeting young females by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water [then] offering to drive them home,” Milford police posted .

Multiple police departments in the Milford area warned residents Saturday that a man has reportedly been going around disabling cars driven by young women and then offering them help.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 30s who drives a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts license plates, Milford police said. Criminal charges are pending for the suspect after an investigation into the allegations, they said.

“If your vehicle has a flat tire DO NOT try and start it,” the post said, adding that residents should call Milford police if this happens.

Bellingham police said they’re also investigating an incident involving the same suspect, who allegedly tampered with a vehicle in the Charles River Center and then approached the owner of the car when she found out it was disabled.

“Please be vigilant and notify us immediately if you observe any suspicious activity,” Bellingham police wrote. “As a precaution please try to park in well lit areas and avoid walking to your vehicle alone whenever possible.”

Holliston police warned the community about the reports, saying the man “may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.”

“As in all situations, be aware that individuals offering help may have in fact been involved in orchestrating the situation,” Holliston police wrote. “If your car becomes disabled, wait in a safe place for a friend, family member, or AAA to respond.”

Franklin police said the same person was spotted in the city Friday afternoon and asked anyone whose car is tampered with or breaks down after starting to call them.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.