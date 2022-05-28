Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, May 28-June 3

“Biodiversity for a Livable Climate hosts Miyawaki-Method advocates Hannah Lewis (Bio4Climate Compendium editor) and Daan Bleichrodt (the Netherlands’ Tiny Forest initiative leader) on mini/tiny-forests and their role in climate resilience, urban beautification, and connecting all of us to nature.”

Wednesday, June 1

“Panel Discussion: The Controversy of John Singer Sargent’s ‘Synagogue’ ”

Boston Public Library, 11 a.m., virtual

“In 1919, John Singer Sargent completed the fourth installation in his ‘Triumph of Religion’ mural cycle at the Central Library in Copley Square, including panels entitled Synagogue and Church. His depiction of Synagogue set off a multi-year controversy and debate around the panel, with legislation drafted in 1922 to have it removed from the library. While the petition for removal failed, the outcry continued; in 1924, the piece was vandalized.

This online moderated panel discussion, featuring Rabbi Bernard Mehlman, scholar Elena Hoffenberg, and Massachusetts state Senator Michael Rush, will discuss the religious, scholarly, and judicial interpretation of the controversy.”

“National Rededication Ceremony: Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial”

Friends of the Public Garden, 11 a.m., in-person and virtual

“The National Rededication Ceremony of the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial on Boston Common will feature keynote speakers Karen Holmes Ward, Governor Charlie Baker (recording), Mayor Michelle Wu, Dr. David Blight, Robert Stanton, Lieutenant General Gary Brito, and Ibram X. Kendi.

Thursday, June 2

“ ‘An Object’s Promise’ — Earth Emergency: Film Screening and Discussion”

Fort Point Arts Community, 6 p.m., in-person

A screening of “Earth Emergency” followed by a discussion with co-writer and senior producer Bonnie Waltch.

“Right on Q: Identity & Understanding Around the Word ‘Queer’ ”

Provincetown Business Guild, 6:15 p.m., in-person

A free Pride-edition panel discussion, “Right on Q: Identity & Understanding Around the Word ‘Queer,’ ” will be moderated by the Generations Project’s Adam Golub and feature Boston’s poet laureate, Porsha Olayiwola, and state Senator Julian Cyr, as well as the perspectives of Provincetown community members.

Friday, June 3

“Understanding AI’s Potential for Sustainability: Smart Homes and Energy Justice”

Boston University Institute for Sustainable Energy, 12 p.m., virtual

“Smart home technologies, coupled with advanced algorithms and AI, have the potential to transform not only our domestic lives but have significant effects on future markets, technology and innovation patterns, and sustainability challenges. This seminar explores both the promise and perils of these emerging technologies.”