Champions League final start delayed over crowd issues

SAINT-DENIS, France — Kickoff in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by at least 30 minutes Saturday after security struggled to cope with the vast crowd and supporters climbing over fences.

There were sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium. The Associated Press saw two fans — one wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.