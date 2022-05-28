For the first time since 1991, East Boston is crowned Boston City League baseball champion

Junior righthander Luis Ortiz finished off the feat, inducing a game-ending double play to secure a complete game as Jets players threw their gloves in the air and celebrated on the infield of the diamond that Northeastern calls home.

With a strong contingent from the Eastie community on hand, the Jets finally broke through and captured their first Boston City League title since 1991 with an 8-1 win over New Mission.

“We told coach [Jeff Arinella] we could be the team to do it and we were the team,” Ortiz said. “Thirty-one years is a long time. I’m really happy we got it done.”

Arinella said his stomach was in knots all week leading up to the game. After all, the Jets (18-2) started the season 14-0 and went undefeated in the BCL to win the regular-season crown by three games. They felt the City League title was theirs to lose.

But Saturday got off to a shaky start when Ortiz, who admitted he was filled with adrenaline early on, walked two of the opening three batters. Manny Moralez then delivered an RBI single to left and New Mission took a 1-0 lead.

“We were a little bit down when they got an early run on us,” Arinella said.

In the second, Sammy Santiago calmed the early nerves. With runners on second and third, the senior third baseman roped a two-run double to right for a 2-1 lead. Ortiz followed with an RBI single and Eastie went up 4-1.

“I knew we were down one and I needed to turn my team up,” Santiago said. “I just hit and stuff happened.”

Santiago, named tournament MVP, delivered again in the third with an RBI knock to right and then came home on a single by Chris Frazier for a 6-1 lead. Joel Valera and Mikey O’Neill added run-scoring hits in the fourth as Eastie took command.

Ortiz rebounded from the first inning to pitch another gem. The junior, who threw a no-hitter earlier in the season and has an ERA under 1.00, allowed just one hit after the opening frame and finished with 11 strikeouts.

It was fitting he was on the bump when Eastie made history.

“He’s been doing this for us all year,” Arinella said. “He’s our dog and once he got out of that first inning he took it home for us.”

Seeded 39th in the MIAA Division 3 power ratings released Friday, the Jets will likely play a preliminary-round game in the state tournament at the end of the week.

