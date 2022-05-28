Games 46 & 47 preview and lineups: Red Sox make roster moves ahead of doubleheader vs. Orioles

The Red Sox looked good early Friday night, but a subpar outing from the bullpen turned a 6-0 lead into a 12-8 loss to the Orioles. They’ll look to get back on track Saturday with their first doubleheader of the season, a pair of games that will see Josh Winckowski make his big league debut.

▪ Right-handeder Hansel Robles was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to May 25 due to back spasms.

▪ Right-handed pitchers Ryan Brasier and Phillips Valdez were recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura was sent to Worcester.

Game 1

ORIOLES (19-27) Lineup: Mullins CF, Mancini 1B, Santander LF, Hays RF, Mountcastle DH, Odor 2B, Urias 3B, Chirinos C, Owings SS.

Pitching: RHP Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.10 ERA)

RED SOX (21-24) Lineup: Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Arroyo 2B, Cordero 1B, Plawecki C, Bradley RF.

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 4.10 ERA)

Time: 12:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Robinson Chirinos 0-2, Austin Hays 7-19, Trey Mancini 2-14, Ryan McKenna 0-2, Ryan Mountcastle 5-12, Cedric Mullins 7-23, Rougned Odor 2-17, Chris Owings 0-4, Anthony Santander 3-15, Ramón Urías 0-5

Red Sox vs. Lyles: Christian Arroyo 1-3, Xander Bogaerts 2-8, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-3, Franchy Cordero 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 1-5, Rafael Devers 1-8, Kiké Hernández 2-5, J.D. Martinez 4-8, Trevor Story 3-18, Alex Verdugo 0-6, Christian Vázquez 4-8

Game 2

ORIOLES

Lineup: TBA

Pitching: TBA

RED SOX

Lineup: TBA

Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (MLB debut)

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Stat of the day: Friday’s game was the first time the Red Sox scored more than five runs and lost this season.

Notes: Eovaldi (1-2, 4.10 ERA) is slated to start the opener for the Red Sox -- he has more wins against the Orioles than any other team, racking up a 7-2 record and 3.43 ERA in 16 career starts. He has 81 strikeouts and 27 walks in 84 innings vs. Baltimore. ... Right-hander Josh Winckowski, 23, will make his major league debut in the nightcap. Boston manager Alex Cora sounded confident about how Winckowski, who is 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Worcester this year, will approach the opportunity. Cora likes the way the pitcher competes. “He wants to be great,” the manager said. ... Lyles has made five career starts against Boston, going 2-1 with a 5.06 ERA. He gave up one run in six innings while beating the Red Sox on May 1. ... The Orioles have won in their last at-bat three times in a seven-game stretch.















