The Heat’s response to Draymond Green? Thanks for the motivation.

The Miami Heat didn’t just let their play in Game 6 provide a response to Warriors forward Draymond Green’s prediction about the NBA Finals. They flat-out thanked him.

After the Warriors advanced to the finals on Thursday, Green said he believed his team would face the Celtics in the championship series. On Friday, after the Heat forced a Game 7 vs. the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Miami players expressed their gratitude.

Udonis Haslem, a 19-year NBA veteran who is more of a coach for the Heat than a player at this point, sought out television cameras to send a message of thanks to Green. In an ESPN interview, Heat guard P.J. Tucker closed by thanking Green.