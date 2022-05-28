‘I knew I would come back stronger:’ Four years after serious injury, Eisig Chin thriving for Franklin baseball

He was in Plainville with his GBG 13U team, suited up for a doubleheader against Nakona.

Chin was starting in right field. A Nakona hitter scorched a ball into the right-center gap and Chin raced after it. So did the center fielder. No one called for it. The ensuing collision was ugly, and Chin suffered the brunt of it.

“I looked at my elbow and it did not look like my elbow,” the Franklin High junior said four years later. “It was pretty nasty.”

An ambulance whisked him away to the hospital, where he learned he had dislocated his left elbow and fractured his growth plate. He required multiple surgeries and had a 1½-inch thick bolt permanently screwed into his elbow.

One of Franklin’s assistant coaches had been umpiring the game and delivered the news at the next Panthers practice.

“He said that Eisig was involved in a pretty bad accident, a pretty violent collision that required an ambulance and the whole thing,” recalled Franklin coach Zach Brown, who has known Chin since he was 11 through baseball camps. “We knew he was pretty injured.”

The 2018 Franklin senior captains visited his house to give him a ball signed by the team. Chin, his left arm in a massive cast, immediately dedicated himself to his rehab.

“I knew I was going to play baseball again,” he said. “You always have setbacks. This was a big setback, but I knew I would come back stronger.”

It was six months before he could lightly throw a baseball again. He had to re-learn how to hit. He struggled to sleep with his arm propped up. He had to wear special braces for hours a day to build strength. He attended physical therapy twice a week at Elite in Foxborough. And he found time to attend Franklin High games with his parents, Kai and Karen.

Eisig Chin had to relearn how to throw after his 2018 injury, but is back in right field for Franklin. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

About a year after the collision, he took the field again for GBG’s 14U team, but he wasn’t his true self yet.

“My mechanics were a little iffy because I was babying my arm,” he said. “Especially swinging, I wasn’t using my arm to its full potential. I was babying it and trying to guide it. Once I started building up strength, I was feeling more comfortable.”

He signed up for tryouts as a freshman at Franklin High, but they were called off because of COVID, which wiped out the entire 2020 season.

Chin returned as a sophomore for the 2021 season and earned a starting spot, playing right field and hitting seventh. The Panthers went 16-2 before falling to Xaverian in the Division 1 South final. After the game, Chin took a picture of the scoreboard and saved it as the background on his phone.

“That made me hungry for this year,” he said. “Just some personal drive right there. It made everyone else hungry, too. We all wanted to win.”

Chin spent his offseason playing for GBG and working out maniacally. Ask him about his interests outside of baseball, and he thinks for a long minute.

“I don’t really have time for other things,” he said. “Baseball is like a 24/7 thing, 365. I have no problem with that.”

Added Brown: “I can’t say enough about him as a worker. He’s a baseball junkie. There are certain guys who say they live it and breathe it, but he’s the definition of a baseball junkie. He’s my kind of guy.”

Batting in the No. 7 spot, Eisig Chin had a .339 average entering the weekend. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Don’t be fooled by Chin’s spot in the order — still seventh — he can rake with the best of them.

“He’s as good a hitter as there is in the area,” Brown said. “I stand by that. I don’t care where he’s hitting in the lineup. He’s ultra-productive. He’s a really talented guy and we’re fortunate to have him.”

Chin entered Saturday’s Rich Pedroli Memorial Daily News Classic championship game hitting .339 with eight extra-base hits (including two homers), 20 RBIs, 16 runs scored, 6 walks and 8 strikeouts in 56 at-bats.

“He’s just a beast,” said classmate Ryan Gerety, a Northeastern commit who plays center for the Panthers. “He’s this big lefty who can swing it and hit anything — offspeed, fastball. He’s just a dude.”

The Panthers (19-3) have picked up where they left off last year, bouncing back from a three-game losing streak to win 16 in a row. Chin slid home with the winning run Saturday in a 2-1 walkoff victory over Hopkinton in the Pedroli championship game. They’re in line to be the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 statewide tournament when seedings are released this week.

Chin’s comeback from his horrific elbow injury came full circle earlier this month. On May 5, exactly four years after his outfield collision, he launched a walkoff grand slam for his first high school home run.

“It was great,” he said. “I was just in shock. I was sprinting around the bases. I couldn’t believe it went over. It felt great.”

For those who understood the hurdles he’d cleared to get to that moment, it was a thing of beauty.

“You felt great for him,” Brown said. “You know how hard he’s worked. All the time, energy and effort he’s put into the weight room? He’s a tireless worker.

“As good a player as he is, he’s an even better person. He’s a great kid. He really is. He does everything you ask. He shows up every day and works his tail off. He’s a good role model for younger guys. If you want to know how to go about your business, just watch him.”

Eisig Chin and Franklin likely will head into the Division 1 state tournament as the No. 1 seed when pairings are announced next week. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Extra bases

▪ More conference champions were crowned this week. Cohasset took a winner-take-all game against Mashpee for the South Shore Tobin title, receiving a shutout from senior righthander Collin Madden in a 4-0 win . . . In the Northeastern Conference, Beverly and Danvers shared the Dunn Division crown after both teams were victorious Tuesday . . . Franklin won the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division for the third consecutive year Monday with a 16-5 win over King Philip . . . Amesbury clinched the Cape Ann Baker Division with a 14-4 win over Rockport last Saturday.

▪ Monday marks the cutoff date for regular-season games with tournament seedings set to be released Wednesday. Ahead of the postseason, the MIAA unveiled its final power rankings of the regular season on Friday. The current top seeds were: Franklin (Division 1), Milton (Division 2), Austin Prep (Division 3), Amesbury (Division 4), and Hopedale (Division 5).

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.