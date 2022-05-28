Jeremy Swayman, Team USA fall to Finland in semifinals of World Hockey Championship

The United States lost in the semifinals for the second straight season. Team USA will meet Czechia in the third-place game Sunday.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves but Finland defeated Team USA, 4-3, in the semifinals of the World Championship at Tampere, Finland on Saturday.

Finland reached its third straight title game, and it has the home crowd behind them.

“Everybody’s cheering for us,” Finland forward Mikael Granlund, a center for the Nashville Predators, said. “We just try to take all the energy we can from that. It should be fun, but we have to get prepared, enjoy this one for a bit, and get ready for the next one.”

Canada is loaded with NHL players whose teams are not in the postseason.

“We came here to win,” Canada’s Ryan Graves, a defenseman for the Devils, said. “We take pride in our hockey. As Canadians, hockey’s in our blood, so I know everyone back home is rooting for us to get gold. It’s an honor to play for your country and that’s the whole reason we come over here.”