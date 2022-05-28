On the journey to another national title game, a familiar foe awaits the Boston College women’s lacrosse team

Now, as the third-ranked Eagles seek to repeat as national champions, they again have to face the Tar Heels. The ACC foes will face off Sunday at noon in the national title game at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Of the Eagles’ three losses, all have come against teams from the state: one fluky regular-season loss to Duke, and two to top-ranked North Carolina.

All season, the Boston College women’s lacrosse team has been fighting the state of North Carolina.

“It’s anyone’s game,” said Eagles senior attack Jenn Medjid. “We played them twice and lost to them both times. But I think we’ve learned so much from both of those losses. I think we are really excited for this third time.”

On March 20, the Tar Heels handed BC (19-3) its first loss of the season in a back-and-forth affair, a 16-15 game in which Charlotte North (four goals) and Kayla Martello (three goals) led the way for the Eagles. At one point in the fourth quarter, North Carolina had a 16-11 lead. BC then went on a four-goal run to cut its deficit to one with 1:07 remaining, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

If those details sound slightly familiar, it’s because BC’s NCAA semifinal win Friday against Maryland developed in a similar fashion. North and Martello led the Eagles’ scoring, and the team was down before going on a four-goal run late in the fourth quarter. .

BC and North Carolina’s last meeting was in the ACC Championship game May 7. The Eagles took an early lead thanks to six goals by five scorers, but the Tar Heels dominated the second half, earning the conference title, 16-9.

The teams also faced off in the 2021 NCAA semifinal. Medjid, the pace-setter for the BC offense, had a four-goal performance to lead that matchup.

The Eagles’ defense was stringent in that semifinal, limiting the Tar Heels’ dynamic trio of Jamie Ortega, Ally Mastroianni, and Scottie Rose Growney to one goal each.

North Carolina returned all three this season, in addition to scoring standout Caitlyn Wurzburger. They added prolific Richmond transfer Sam Geiersbach for even more firepower.

Despite North Carolina’s 21-0 record, its berth in the national title game did not come without challenges. The Tar Heels fell behind to No. 4 Northwestern, 8-2, in the first half of their NCAA semifinal Friday, which included a 95-minute weather delay. They rallied in the game’s final 10 minutes, getting five goals from Geiersbach to win, 15-14. Her game-winner with 1:03 left was the first lead the Tar Heels had all game.

Even before Friday’s battle, North Carolina barely escaped Stony Brook in a quarterfinal matchup, falling behind but squeaking out an 8-5 win. .

“I think sometimes, with teams —and this is my experience not just this year, but all years — you get to the point you want it so bad,” said North Carolina coach Jenny Levy. “You’ve got to put that want on the back burner and take care of the details, knowing that you know how to play and play together.”

Like their opponent, the Eagles are playing differently this time of year as well — calm and experienced. They never panicked against Maryland, and it made the difference. The Eagles’ demeanor shouldn’t change Sunday, which will mark their fifth-consecutive appearance in the national title game.

“Looking in their eyes in the huddles, they were so composed, that it was almost alarming,” said BC coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein. “They were just prepared for anything. I think it favors us in these moments. They’re just so steady.”