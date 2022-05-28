Nate Eovaldi impressive as Red Sox capture first game of doubleheader with Orioles

Before Saturday, Eovaldi had only appeared in the ninth inning once, seven years ago, when he was unable to record an out.

The first complete game of Nate Eovaldi’s career arrived with especially good timing, coming in the first game of a doubleheader against the Orioles Saturday a Fenway Park. The 5-3 victory kept the recently challenged Sox bullpen fresh for the nightcap.

Eovaldi allowed seven hits, struck out six, and yielded two earned runs.

The game-tying two-run homer by Robinson Chirinos in the fifth inning was the 16th allowed by Eovaldi this season, the most in the majors and one more than Eovaldi allowed all of last season over 32 starts in 182⅓ innings.

Saturday’s start was just the 10th of the season for Eovaldi, who gave up five home runs against the Astros two starts prior. Eovaldi has one homerless game this season, against the Orioles April 30.

The Orioles scored first in the first on Anthony Santander’s RBI single. The run was unearned, with third baseman Rafael Devers muffing a line drive hit right into his glove.

The Red Sox scored three times in the second, with Jackie Bradley Jr. doubling in the first run, Kiké Hernández’s single driving in two more.

In the nightcap, Josh Winckowski was called up to make the start for the Red Sox.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.