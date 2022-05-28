Revolution squander another lead but keep unbeaten streak going with tie against Union

The Revolution (4-5-4, 16 points) dominated possession against the Union and went ahead on a 75th-minute Gustavo Bou penalty kick. But the Union (6-1-7, 25 points) equalized two minutes later, Mikael Uhre one-timing a failed Omar Gonzalez clearance from the top of the penalty area. The Revolution, who next visit Sporting Kansas City June 12, improved their unbeaten streak to five games (2-0-3) and have a 3-1-3 mark in the last seven matches.

FOXBOROUGH — Last season, the Revolution set a league record for one-goal victories with 18. This year, the Revolution are setting standards for futility, surrendering the lead in seven successive contests, the latest a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Bou struggled with his timing for most of the game, then fired to Andre Blake’s left to open the scoring after Dylan Borrero earned a penalty.

Borrero attempted to chip past Jack Elliott with the outside of his right foot, the ball deflecting off Elliott’s upraised right arm. Referee Jon Freemon awarded a corner kick, but two minutes later changed the call to a penalty kick, after a VAR check.

Bou, who led the Revolution in scoring (three goals) during the preseason, sustained a leg injury in a March 9 visit to UNAM Pumas in the Champions League. He converted his second penalty kick since joining the Revolution in 2019. Bou took on penalty responsibilities with Gil injured in 2021, converting in a 2-1 win at Toronto FC. Bou also missed a penalty, but scored on the rebound.

