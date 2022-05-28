Scott Stallings will bring Boston cheer to US Open in Brookline

“As soon as my son found out I qualified, all he wanted was the Red Sox game, the Children’s Museum and Mike’s Pastry,” Stallings said. “So he knows the drill.”

Not because his dad qualified for just the third time in his career. Because it meant a summer trip to Boston.

When Scott Stallings advanced through a 36-hole qualifier in Dallas on Monday to earn a spot in next month’s US Open in Brookline, his 9-year-old son couldn’t contain his excitement.

Stallings, 37, probably will appreciate being in the field more than most. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Stallings has had this particular US Open, June 13-19 at The Country Club, circled on his calendar for about two years. Though he moved to Knoxville, Tenn., when he was 3, and still lives there, his New England roots run deep.

Stallings was born in Worcester, has family scattered throughout New England, and may as well have grown up here. Stallings went skiing at Attitash in winters, and played junior golf in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in summers.

His yardage book has an unusual collection of images — a Red Sox logo, Patriots logo, and the Tennessee state flag.

“I’m a very confused redneck, is what a lot of people call me,” Stallings said this week from Fort Worth, where he is playing in the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club. “Literally all my memories of sports are first Red Sox games, Patriots when you could walk in for $5, all that stuff.”

Scott Stallings isn't the only member of his family excited about a trip to the Boston area for the US Open next month. LM Otero/Associated Press

Qualifying for Brookline was no gimme. Currently ranked No. 206 in the world, Stallings has played in 11 majors since turning pro in 2008, but only two US Opens — a tie for 53rd at Merion Golf Club in 2013, and a missed cut at Shinnecock in 2018.

Monday in Dallas, Stallings shot 8 under par over 36 holes to capture one of 13 qualifying spots for the championship. He survived a stacked field in which pros Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Rory Sabbatini, and Graeme McDowell failed to qualify.

As soon as he qualified, Stallings started getting plans in order — alerting family members, booking hotels, and of course, buying Red Sox tickets for Tuesday night of US Open week.

Stallings figures to have a sizable gallery at The Country Club, between his family and his main sponsor, No Bull, a Boston-based apparel company that also sponsors Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who is expected to be in attendance at TCC.

“In my mind it will definitely be one of my favorite things I’ve done in my career,” Stallings said. “This will be my only time probably in my career to play a major in a spot where I spent so much time as a kid and as an adult. New England in the summer is as good as it gets, so I’m pretty amped.”

Qualified successes

As of Friday, 95 of 156 spots for the US Open have been claimed. Seventy-nine spots are automatic exemptions, and 16 were earned through final qualifying in Japan (three spots) and Dallas (13). The other nine final qualifiers will take place June 6.

There’s always a notable pro or two who fails to qualify. Last year it was Rickie Fowler, and this year a couple of noteworthy names include McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion whose 10-year exemption expired after the 2020 championship, and Kuchar, winner of the 2012 The Players Championship. McDowell hasn’t missed a US Open start since 2008, and Kuchar since 2007, but neither player advanced through a stacked field in Dallas.

Moving up

Mito Pereira, whose double-bogey on No. 18 cost him the PGA Championship, nonetheless qualified for the US Open with his third-place finish at Southern Hills. Pereira jumped from 100th to 49th in the world golf rankings to earn a top-60 exemption from the United States Golf Association.

Pereira’s gain was Matthew Wolff’s loss, as he dropped from No. 59 to 62 in the world rankings after missing the cut at the PGA.

Mito Pereira, of Chile didn't get the finish he wanted at the PGA Championship, but it was still good enough to land him an automatic spot at the US Open next month. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Will Zalatoris was going to earn a top-60 exemption anyway, but his second-place finish jumped him from 30th to 14th in the rankings. He has shot up the rankings this year with five top-six finishes, including at the Masters and PGA.

About the course

One question I get a lot — how long does the course at The Country Club have to be shut down? The tournament is June 13-19, and TCC officials said June 5 will be the last day for members to play. The course likely will reopen to members on the Wednesday and Thursday following the championship.

Robert T. Lynch, the Brookline municipal course that abuts TCC, will also be out of service for a bit, as several holes on the front nine will be used for US Open parking.

The course is transitioning to a nine-hole routing June 1, and the entire course and driving range will be shut down June 8. The back nine and driving range will be open about a week after the tournament, but the front nine might not be ready until late summer or even later as the USGA and Brookline officials repair and upgrade the course.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.