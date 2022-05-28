Sold-out Charlotte Motor Speedway expecting biggest Coca-Cola 600 crowd in five years

Grandstand seats sold out earlier in the week, and officials announced Saturday that all premium, reserved, and standing-room-only seats have been purchased as well. It will be the largest crowd for the Coca-Cola 600 since 2017.

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced a sellout for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, meaning approximately 100,000 fans are expected to attend NASCAR’s longest race of the season.

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR is very much still a hot ticket in its Charlotte hub.

“This being Memorial Day weekend, it is the biggest weekend in motorsports,” Marcus Smith, president and chief operating officer for Speedway Motorsports, told the Associated Press on Saturday.

“And we love being the grand finale to the greatest day in motorsports, starting in Monaco and then Indianapolis and then Charlotte with the Coke 600.”

NASCAR the past few years has made multiple tweaks to its traditional schedule but the 600 has remained untouched. It’s 100 miles longer than any other event on the Cup schedule and tests teams during challenging changing track conditions.

“One of my goals is for our events, in particular the Coca-Cola 600, not to grow old, but to grow legendary," Smith said. "And anybody who loves to go to events, you want to go to some of those legendary events that have been around for a long time.

"It's been 63 years now, and the Coke 600 is now on our fourth generation of NASCAR fans. People have been coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway with their fathers and grandfathers and are now bringing their own kids. I think that is a really special thing for us.”

Keeping with tradition, drivers will feature the names of a fallen soldier on the front of their car’s windshield as part of the Memorial Day weekend celebration.

“To race on Memorial Day and put a name on the windshield, I never quite feel fulfilled enough and that we’re doing enough,” said Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevy. "We give their families just a few hours to watch auto racing and enjoy it. If it takes them away from their everyday life and the real world, that’s great that we can do that for them.”

. . .

Track officials asked a vendor on a neighboring property to take down the Confederate flag he was flying — and the person agreed.

NASCAR banned Confederate flag at all events in 2020, saying it “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

Smith said when fans at tracks owned by Speedway Motorsports have flown the Confederate flag they have asked them the remove them and haven't had any issues.

“People might think this is a big fight to keep it up, but it is really hasn’t been,” Smith said. “That says a lot about NASCAR fans and who our fan base is . . . When race fans come to a NASCAR race, we are all just NASCAR fans. We are not part of a political party or an agenda of any kind. It’s just enjoying a good time with family and friends and racing.”

. . .

Josh Berry outdueled teammate Justin Allgaier to give JR Motorsports its first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series race Saturday.

Berry took the lead with 22 laps to go when Allgaier got loose and brushed the outside wall in Turn 1. Berry slowly pulled away and won by more than 18 seconds while Allgaier finished seventh after experiencing a leaky tire.

Ty Gibbs finished in second place and pole sitter Sam Mayer was third.

Berry led 89 laps. He has won four career Xfinity races in 47 starts, including a victory earlier this year at Dover.

JR Motorsports has won 63 Xfinity Series races and two Trucks races, but this was the first win at CMS.

Austin Dillon was involved in a crash on Lap 110 that took out four other cars after his tire went down and sent him careening into the outside wall. Caught up in the wreck were Ryan Seig, Stefan Parsons, Joe Graf Jr., and Anthony Alfredo.

“There was nowhere to go and we got hit from all four sides, or at least it felt like it,” Alfredo said.

Nicholas Sanchez, who started 31st, lost a lap when he left the pits with a tire jack stuck under the right side of his black No. 99 Chevy. He ran an entire lap with the jack sticking out from underneath the car before having to pit again.