Struggling Bobby Dalbec finally breaks through for homer No. 2

For a young player going through significant early-season struggles — he was batting .168, with 8 RBIs in 42 games before Saturday’s nightcap — the positive, meaningful contact should only help him swing momentum back in the right direction.

But the opposite field home run, which happened to be the first pinch-hit home run of Dalbec’s career, also broke a 3-3 tie and was the eventual game-winner in what turned into a 5-3 victory.

No one is banking on Bobby Dalbec matching his 25 home runs from last year. Not with June coming up fast and Dalbec hitting No. 2 on the season in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

“I don’t know if it’s a spark. I just believe he’s seeing the ball better, he’s making adjustments, he’s trying to get on time. That’s the whole deal,” said manager Alex Cora. “Last year early on, this year too. Just be on time with the fastball and react to other stuff.”

Dalbec pinch-hit for Franchy Cordero leading off the sixth. Cordero has cut into Dalbec’s playing time at first base, starting 10 of 17 games since May 10 before Dalbec got the nod in Game 2 Saturday, batting seventh.

“He knows how it works,” said Cora. “Franchy is doing an outstanding job for us, but [Dalbec]’s going to be part of the equation.”

The home run ended a streak of 32 games without one for Dalbec, dating back to April 10 at Yankee Stadium. After 46 games last year, Dalbec had five home runs.

Alex Cora still standing for anthem

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced Friday he will skip the national anthem before games moving forward, writing “we didn’t stop and reflect on whether we are actually free and brave” after Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, “we just stood at attention.”

While Cora is not joining him in that protest, he offered support to his former Red Sox teammate.

“I respect Gabe. He has his reasons,” said Cora. “He’s been very vocal about a lot of subjects. For that, I’m proud of him. He’s a good friend of mine, a guy I respect from afar for everything that he’s doing, and if this is what he’s doing, good for him. I understand his reasons. He was really open about it and I know there’s a lot of people who are going to support him.”

Cora spoke of the impact the Uvalde massacre has had on him, the father of young twin boys.

“This is not political. I think obviously everybody knows what happened and I think everybody’s hurt,” said Cora. “My boys are here, they go to school, and we actually are going through a lot in Puerto Rico, but not at this level with these issues. You respect what Gabe is doing and obviously, I think, as a nation and the world, we have to be better. We need to be in a safe place.”

Transaction time

Part to address needs for a doubleheader, part to address a sub-par bullpen, the Red Sox shuffled up their roster prior to Game 1.

Righthanded relievers Hansel Robles and Hirokazu Sawamura each departed the active roster, with Robles going to the injured list (retroactive to Wednesday) with back spasms and Sawamura optioned to Triple A Worcester. WooSox righthanders Ryan Brasier and Phillips Valdez joined the team.

Game 2 starter Josh Winckowski became the doubleheader plus-1 as the 27th player on the roster.

Robles, who last pitched May 22, expects his layoff to be short.

“I was a little bit sore, nothing major, but I was sore and I didn’t want to take the risk to pitch through it this early in the season,” said Robles through translator Carlos Villoria Benitez. “We still have a long stretch to go, so it wasn’t the point for me to risk it all right now.”

Asked if the soreness was related to a slight drop of his velocity, from around 97 miles per hour last year to 96 this year, Robles said of course.

“Nobody in pain or sore can throw at maximum capacity,” he said.

His last four appearances and three innings, Sawamura gave up two runs and five hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

“With where we’re at, we have to move forward. There’s a few things that he still has to work on, as far as command,” said Cora. “Nothing has changed. We still like the player.”

For the WooSox, Valdez has posted a 1.16 ERA in six appearances and 7⅔ innings. Brasier, with the big-league team until he was optioned on May 19, did not allow a run in his two WooSox appearances.

Hitting machine

Rafael Devers had four hits in the opener, a season high. His 69 hits heading into Game 2 led the majors . . . Going scoreless in the first inning of Game 1 snapped a four-game streak of scoring at least three runs in the first frame . . . “Triple-header today, Champions League. Make some money,” said Cora before Game 1, referencing Red Sox’ parent company Fenway Sports Group’s busy, big day, with Liverpool FC taking on Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League in Paris. Real Madrid won, 1-0 . . . Nick Pivetta starts Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. game, with Rich Hill on the hump at 7:10 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Alex Speier of Globe Staff contributed to this report.

