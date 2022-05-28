A sweet 16: Behind Alanis Toledano’s no-hitter, Latin Academy continues Boston City League softball dominance

Toledano tossed a gem, striking out 16 in the Dragons’ 6-0 win over East Boston in the Boston City League final at Wentworth Institute of Technology.

The gravity of the moment, carrying a no-hitter into the final frame of the Boston City League softball championship Saturday, did not weigh on her shoulders.

As John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” blasted over the sound system at Sweeney Field, Latin Academy junior Alanis Toledano danced her way to the circle, jamming along to the tune as she picked up the ball to begin the seventh inning.

“I was noticing that a lot of their players were swinging at the high pitches, so I just tried to throw pitches high in the zone,” Toledano said. “When they would foul it off, I’d throw a curveball to throw them off. Overall, I was just trying to hit my corners.”

With her first varsity no-hitter, Toledano delivered the Dragons (13-10) their 16th straight Boston City League championship.

“She loves the game and plays it intensely,” Latin Academy coach Rocco Zizza said of Toledano, the tourney MVP. “She feeds upon the moment and I think she did that. She’s truly athletic and she takes it seriously. She works hard, that’s the most important thing.”

The junior struck out the first 10 batters she faced, using a power fastball at the letters to generate swings and misses.

Latin Academy's Alanis Toledano tosses her glove away after final out of her no-hitter in the Boston City League championship game Saturday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In the first inning, sophomore Ellie Etemad-Gilbertson walked and later scored the first run. In the fourth, Colleen Buckley dropped a single into short right field, scoring Toledano and Olivia McSharry.

McSharry, a junior, put the game on ice in the bottom of the fifth, smashing a changeup over the center field wall to give the Dragons a six-run lead.

“Getting up there knowing that the pitcher was trying to walk me, it got in my head,” McSharry said. “I wanted to swing at whatever was close. I saw it coming right down the middle and knew it was the perfect one.”

“Olivia, she’s been getting better and better and better,” Zizza said. “She’s been crushing the ball this year. I throw batting practice and I’m afraid to pitch to her.”

For the Jets (9-10), senior captain Brittany Elliot struck out six and scattered seven hits and three walks in a complete game effort.

“I’m very, very proud of the way that our girls played,” East Boston coach Amanda Abromson said. “Latin Academy has had a strong program since I’ve been here and even before. We played as a team and never gave up.”

The Latin Academy softball team went to the victory formation after their 6-0 win over East Boston for the Boston City League title at Wentworth Saturday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.