Tommy Pham benched for three games over fantasy football tiff with Joc Pederson

While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before Friday’s series opener, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated. The scuffle was witnessed by reporters and occurred before fans entered the ballpark.

Pham, 34, also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and Pham will serve the final two games this weekend.

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games on Saturday after he slapped San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.

Pham said Saturday there was some “sketchy” stuff going on with the fantasy league, and Pederson also made “disrespectful” comments about his former team, the San Diego Padres.

“We had too much money on the line, so I look at it like there’s a code,” Pham said.

Pham also said Pederson was “messing with my money.”

Pederson said after Friday night’s game that he was accused of cheating for placing a player ruled out for that week on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent. Pederson said it was a legal move, and one Pham had executed with his own team.

“I sent a screenshot of the rules, how it says that if a player’s ruled out, you’re allowed to put him on the IR and that’s all I was doing,” Pederson said. “He literally did the same thing. That was basically all of it.”

Pederson said he had no advance notice that Pham might confront him.

“There was no argument. He kind of came up and said, ‘You remember from last year?’ and I said, ‘Fantasy football?’” Pederson recalled.

Asked Saturday about Pham’s comments, Pederson declined comment. Reds manager David Bell said he talked to Pham about what happened, but declined to share what he said.

Fellow managers stand with Gabe Kapler's refusal to

Several of Gabe Kapler’s fellow managers are offering their support for his decision to avoid the field during the national anthem as a protest following the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

Kapler, manager of the San Francisco Giants, said Friday he doesn’t plan to be on the field for the anthem “until I feel better about the direction of our country. I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily. It’s just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step.”

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Kapler’s action was “brave.”

“I think we’re all frustrated, especially in this country," Woodward said. "Nobody’s happy. It’s not about which side you’re on. It’s just we’ve got to get better as a society. … I’m not going to really make comment either way on whether I would or wouldn’t do what he did.”

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter also said he respected “how Gabe feels and the way he’s going about it.” Asked about Kapler, Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi responded: “That’s Gabe’s decision.”

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo called Kapler “a humanitarian,” and that he was “very supportive of what Gabe is doing.” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who played with Kapler on Boston’s 2004 champions, said he “is very passionate about things he believes in and that’s his way of protesting. . . . I don’t think any of us are happy with what’s going on in our country. I do respect people using whatever platforms they have to address that.”

DeGrom upbeat about shoulder blade

Mets ace Jacob deGrom says his injured right shoulder blade feels “completely normal,” and he’s waiting for New York’s medical staff to clear him to resume throwing off a mound. DeGrom has been sidelined since late in spring training with a stress reaction in his scapula. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner played catch Friday out to 135 feet, but he’s still not sure when he’ll throw his first bullpen or be ready for game action. “Do we push it? Do we not?” he said Saturday prior to New York’s game against Philadelphia. “That’ll be the discussion over the next few days, and when we get on the mound, what is the safest way to go about this?” . . . The White Sox designated lefthander Dallas Keuchel for assignment. He is 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this year, and was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings in Thursday’s 16-7 loss to the Red Sox. The 34-year-old was in the last year of a $55.5 million, three-year contract he signed with Chicago in December 2019 . . . Atlanta, looking to upgrade its outfield defense, called up top prospect Michael Harris from Double A and started the 21-year-old in center field against Miami. Harris, from metro Atlanta, played at Class A Rome in 2021 and has never played at the Triple-A level . . . Kansas City rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second straight three-hit game and the Royals beat the Twins, 7-3, in Minneapolis. Of Witt’s 41 hits, 22 have been for extra bases, including a team-best 13 doubles . . . Nolan Gorman had four hits, including his first major league homer, and Matthew Liberatore, the St. Louis minor league player of the year last season, earned his first major league win, helping the Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-3.