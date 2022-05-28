Tommy Pham suspended three games for pregame fight with Joc Pederson over —fantasy football text!

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games for his part in a pregame scuffle Friday involving San Francisco’s Joe Pederson that was apparently sparked by a dispute over fantasy football.
Before the Reds-Giants game, Pham confronted and slapped Pederson while San Francisco warmed up in the outfield. On Saturday, Pham explained the reasons for the flap, saying it started with a text Pederson sent to their fantasy league’s group chat.
“I slapped Joc,” Pham told reporters. “He said some [expletive] I don’t condone. I had to address it.
“It was regarding my former team. I didn’t like that and I didn’t like the sketchy [expletive] going on in the fantasy. We had too much money on the line, so I look at it like there’s a code. You’re [expletive] with my money, then you’re going to say some disrespectful [expletive], there’s a code to this.”
BREAKING: 96.3/92.5 The Big Jab has obtained exclusive rights to a never before seen video of Tommy Pham slapping Joc Pederson (via Chad McCormack’s sources) #JocPederson #Pham #tommypham #Joc @MorningJab @MannixBrothers @ThePMJab pic.twitter.com/0oXBwDDRdH— Chad McCormack (@mccormack_chad) May 28, 2022
On Friday, Pederson said he was accused of cheating after placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in a fantasy football league.
“It was a surprise,” Pederson told reporters Friday. “There was no real argument. He kind of came up and said, ‘Like, I don’t know if you remember from last year.’ And I was like, ‘Fantasy football.’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ ”
