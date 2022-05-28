fb-pixel Skip to main content
MLB

Tommy Pham suspended three games for pregame fight with Joc Pederson over —fantasy football text!

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 28, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Tommy Pham (above) will sit for three games because he slapped Joc Pederson.Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games for his part in a pregame scuffle Friday involving San Francisco’s Joe Pederson that was apparently sparked by a dispute over fantasy football.

Before the Reds-Giants game, Pham confronted and slapped Pederson while San Francisco warmed up in the outfield. On Saturday, Pham explained the reasons for the flap, saying it started with a text Pederson sent to their fantasy league’s group chat.

“I slapped Joc,” Pham told reporters. “He said some [expletive] I don’t condone. I had to address it.

“It was regarding my former team. I didn’t like that and I didn’t like the sketchy [expletive] going on in the fantasy. We had too much money on the line, so I look at it like there’s a code. You’re [expletive] with my money, then you’re going to say some disrespectful [expletive], there’s a code to this.”

Advertisement

On Friday, Pederson said he was accused of cheating after placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in a fantasy football league.

“It was a surprise,” Pederson told reporters Friday. “There was no real argument. He kind of came up and said, ‘Like, I don’t know if you remember from last year.’ And I was like, ‘Fantasy football.’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ ”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video