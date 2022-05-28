Tommy Pham suspended three games for pregame fight with Joc Pederson over —fantasy football text!

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games for his part in a pregame scuffle Friday involving San Francisco’s Joe Pederson that was apparently sparked by a dispute over fantasy football.

Before the Reds-Giants game, Pham confronted and slapped Pederson while San Francisco warmed up in the outfield. On Saturday, Pham explained the reasons for the flap, saying it started with a text Pederson sent to their fantasy league’s group chat.

“I slapped Joc,” Pham told reporters. “He said some [expletive] I don’t condone. I had to address it.