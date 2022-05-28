Top-ranked St. John’s Prep lacrosse rides early momentum, then holds off No. 2 Hingham

“A bus ride like that is always stressful from a coaching standpoint, but our guys were able to get off the bus and get right at them,” Pynchon said.

The top-ranked Eagles scored twice in the first 30 seconds and rode the momentum to an impressive 13-8 win Saturday afternoon.

After disembarking from an hour and 15-minute bus ride, St. John’s Prep lacrosse coach John Pynchon was concerned about how his top-ranked Eagles would handle their start at No. 2 Hingham.

Chris Esposito assisted on two early strikes by Jimmy Ayers. The Eagles (16-1) struck five more times for a commanding 7-1 lead after one quarter.

“We told them they had to show up and bring their own guts, and that first quarter was huge because Hingham settled in later in the game and things balanced out but that was the difference,” Pynchon said.

Nine Eagles registered points, highlighted by an eight-point game from Jake Vana (5 goals, 3 assists). Esposito and Jack Doherty combined to go 23 for 25 on faceoffs.

“This matchup is a great way to get us ready for the tournament, it is the type of team and environment we need to be able to play in come June,” Pynchon said. “Just a really good high school game.”

Girls’ lacrosse

Arlington 13, Framingham 12 — Meghan O’Sullivan notched the winning goal in overtime to cap a four-goal comeback for the visiting Spy Ponders (13-3) in the nonleague contest.

Cohasset 22, Pembroke 4 — Reese Hansen netted three goals for the No. 11 Skippers (13-2-1) in the nonleague win.

Baseball

Amesbury 5, Triton 1 — Senior Drew MacDonald went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, pushing Amesbury (15-4) to a first-round win in the Spofford Tournament.

Arlington 4, Malden Catholic 1 — Senior pitcher Brendan Flynn gave up just one hit and one run over six innings for the No. 18 Spy Ponders (16-4) in their nonleague victory.

Franklin 2, Hopkinton 1 — Eisig Chin dashed home to score the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth for the No. 3 Panthers (19-3) in the championship game of the Rich Pedroli Memorial Daily News Classic in Natick.

Georgetown 6, Newburyport 5 — Ty Girouard dropped in a walkoff single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Royals (10-9) to the Cape Ann League win in the first round of the Spofford Tournament.

Natick 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Seniors Jack Gerstein and Matthew Haskell combined on the mound to scatter six hits and surrender one run for the Redhawks (12-8) in the consolation game of the Rich Pedroli Memorial Daily News Classic.

Swampscott 8, Lynn Classical 1 — Matt Schroeder notched five RBIs and Cam O’Brien went the distance on the mound, leading the Big Blue (13-7) to a win in the Doug Mullins Memorial Tournament consolation game.

Softball

Archbishop Williams 5, Bishop Stang 1 — Shelby Parr struck out 11 for the win and Emma Chennett laced three hits for the Bishops (14-7) in the Catholic Central League victory.

Bishop Feehan 6, Taunton 5 — Ava Maloof laced a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to win the nonleague showdown for the No. 8 Shamrocks (18-3).

Central Catholic 3, Burlington 0 — Julia Malowitz struck out 14 in the complete game shutout and Katie Fox slapped two hits, including a solo home run to propel the host Raiders (12-6) to the nonleague win over the No. 2 Red Devils (18-2).

East Bridgewater 7, Hanover 5 — Haley Murphy drove in two runs with a two-out double in the seventh inning, breaking the tie and lifting the Vikings (10-9) to a nonleague win. Amanda Murphy clubbed a two-run homer.

Middleborough 6, Greater New Bedford 1 — Alexandra Welch collected two hits, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs for the No. 20 Sachems (17-4) in the nonleague win over the No. 10 Bears (20-2) in New Bedford.

Millis 15, Canton 1 — Isabella Boines drove in five runs and Lindsay Grattan smacked four hits, scored three runs and collected two RBIs for the Mohawks (11-10) in the first round of the Cardinal Spellman Tournament. Riley Caulfield belted three hits, drove in a pair of runs and scored four times for Millis.

Millis 5, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Junior catcher Frankie Pizzarella finished 2 for 4 with a solo home run in the third inning, leading the Mohawks (12-10) to the Cardinal Spellman Tournament championship. Sophomore Riley Caulfield allowed two earned runs and four hits and struck out four to get the win.

Reading 7, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Sally Cashin tallied an RBI and slapped three hits for the No. 12 Rockets (18-2) in the nonleague win.

Correspondents Peyton Doyle and Cam Kerry contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.