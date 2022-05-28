White Sox’ Michael Kopech, part of trade for Chris Sale, is showing what Red Sox saw in him eight years ago

Michael Kopech knows the story. A tall righthander with a blazing fastball, Kopech was the 33rd overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Sox and quickly became considered one of their top prospects as he moved up the ladder.

There’s been nobody since, just a long string of bad decisions and bad luck.

The last starting pitcher of any note who was drafted and developed by the Red Sox was Clay Buchholz , who is now 37, happily retired in Texas and a neighbor of former teammate John Lackey .

That ended abruptly at the 2016 Winter Meetings when he was traded to the White Sox with two other players for Chris Sale.

The Red Sox didn’t regret the decision. Sale helped deliver the 2018 championship, the same season Kopech had Tommy John surgery. Kopech missed all of 2019 recovering then opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for personal reasons.

Now, at 26, Kopech is showing what the Red Sox saw in him eight years ago. He has a 1.29 earned run average in eight starts for the White Sox in his first full season as a starter in the majors. After considerable professional and personal turmoil, a potential ace has emerged.

“He’s matured,” said Chicago third base coach Joe McEwing, who has followed Kopech’s progress closely. “He learned to slow things down mentally. Where he is mentally and physically — off the field, too — he’s in a great place and you’re seeing the results.”

Kopech has good memories of Boston. He teamed with Rafael Devers to help win a Gulf Coast League championship in 2014 and found a mentor in Paul Abbott, his pitching coach in 2016 at Single A Salem.

“One of my favorite people in baseball ever,” Kopech said. “He taught me a lot about the mental side of the game. He showed me how to compete with what I had that day. I still think about what he taught me.”

Kopech climbed to Triple A with the White Sox in 2017 and made his major league debut in ‘18 with two scoreless innings against the Twins. He faced the Red Sox that season at Fenway Park and pitched three scoreless innings.

But elbow surgery followed. Kopech then married actress Vanessa Morgan in 2020. He filed for divorce five months later. Morgan then announced she was pregnant with his child.

When Kopech returned to baseball in 2021, the White Sox made him a reliever and mixed in a few starts. He posted a 3.50 ERA with 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings and persuaded Chicago GM Rick Hahn and manager Tony La Russa to give him another chance in the rotation.

“I never doubted my ability. But there were times I wondered if I’d stick it out,” Kopech said. “It may be corny, but this is what I was meant to do. I feel comfortable as a starter. I begged and begged for them to give me another chance.”

Kopech’s once fearsome fastball averages 95.2 miles per hour now but opponents haven’t been able to do much with it this season. He complements it with a slider and curveball.

“He competes,” McEwing said. “His ability to make an adjustment between pitches is the best we’ve seen. He’s always had the talent but now he’s learned how to use it. It’s been great to see.”

Kopech also has found happiness off the field with his girlfriend Morgan. They recently had a son.

“Things are really good for me now,” he said.

Kopech and Sale, while forever connected, have met only briefly. He hopes that maybe one day they’ll face each other at Fenway Park.

Michael Kopech, seen here throwing as a Red Sox farmhand in 2016, has gone on to success with the White Sox. Globe staff photo by Stan Grossfeld

“There’s not a better baseball atmosphere than Fenway Park. I’d love that,” Kopech said. “The history of Fenway and the buzz. You know the fans are there to watch the game and not as a social outing. It’s a cool place.

“I wish Chris all the best. He’s a great pitcher. I always felt like I needed to make it to justify that trade. Hopefully I’m starting to do that.”

They’re No. 1

Seeing the Red Sox will cost you

The MLB Fan Cost Index came out last week and Red Sox fans will not be surprised to learn which team is the most expensive to see.

According to Chicago-based Team Marketing Report, it costs $385.37 for a group of four to catch a game at Fenway. That’s the highest in baseball.

That figure is based on four adult non-premium tickets, parking one car, two beers, four sodas, four hot dogs and two adult-sized team caps.

The average cost in the majors is $256.41. The Cubs ($364.83), Astros ($354.72) and Yankees ($348.84) trail the Sox. The least-expensive teams are the Diamondbacks ($152.30), Marlins ($186.06), and Rays ($192.02).

The Sox have an average non-premium ticket price of $61.71. But with dynamic pricing, four premium seats and all the rest for a weekend game in the summer is easily $1,000-plus.

Is that outrageous for a baseball game? It depends on your view. The Sox have averaged 31,551 fans at home this season and that has been with a fair amount of cold weather. Teams charge what people are willing to pay. They’re operating a business.

NFL games average out to a Fan Cost Index of $568.18. The NBA is $444.12 and the NHL $462.58.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The NBA Finals schedule broke well for the players. The Sox have a day off in San Francisco on Thursday and Game 1 is at the Chase Center. If there is a Game 6 in Boston on June 16, the Sox have a day game against Oakland at Fenway Park.

The search is on for tickets in San Francisco.

▪ The Red Sox won 11 of 15 after Alex Cora shaved his beard. Or was it the new postgame victory celebration that saved the season?

After Alex Cora shaved his beard, the Red Sox seemed to turn things around, winning 11 of 15. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

When the Sox win, they dim the lights in the clubhouse, turn on a portable disco light and turn up some dance music they clap along to for about a minute.

The idea is that winning should be fun, not a relief as was the case for much of April.

“Winning is better than losing, right?” Christian Vázquez said. “We should have fun when we win.”

▪ Thaddeus Ward, a promising 25-year-old righthander who had Tommy John surgery last season, threw live batting practice at JetBlue Park on Friday and came out of it fine.

That’s a big step on the rehab trail. Ward opened at Portland last season before his elbow gave out after two starts.

▪ Earlier this month, the Red Sox were in the first inning of a game at Fenway Park when several NESN employees stopped by the media and staff dining room on the fifth floor to have a quick lunch.

There are two large screen televisions in the room. Both had an NBA playoff game on.

That’s right, the Red Sox game wasn’t on at the Red Sox game.

The NESN folks asked if they could watch the Sox game. It took several minutes to locate the right remote and change the channel.

Etc.

Some chose to speak up

The Dodgers were in Washington to play the Nationals when 19 children and two adults were gunned down at an elementary school in Texas.

A day later, manager Dave Roberts skipped the usual baseball talk and spoke for 10 minutes with reporters about the obvious need for better gun control laws in the United States and what he feels is the obligation of anyone with a public platform to speak out about the situation.

“Who’s to say that something can’t happen at a ballpark?” Roberts said.

Matt Barnes, Mookie Betts, and Marcus Stroman were among the players who called for action via their social media channels.

On Thursday night, while the Rays played the Yankees, both teams used their Twitter and Instagram accounts to amplify facts about gun violence in America provided by Everytown for Gun Safety. The Rays also donated $50,000 to the group.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler blogged about wrestling with his conscience while standing for the national anthem after the shooting.

“My father taught me to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when I believed my country was representing its people well or to protest and stay seated when it wasn’t. I don’t believe it is representing us well right now,” he wrote.

Kapler said Friday he planned to stay off the field during the anthem until he feels better about the direction of the country.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he planned to stay off the field during the anthem until he feels better about the direction of the country. Dylan Buell/Getty

But the rest of baseball was largely quiet beyond teams offering the now requisite “thoughts and prayers” via social media or having a moment of silence in memory of the victims.

Baseball, the sport of Jackie Robinson, tends to tread carefully on social issues. Many players are conservative politically and are gun owners. Teams avoid issues rather than risk offending any segment of the ticket-buying public.

But Roberts boiled the issue down masterfully, calling out politicians who fail to act as mass shootings become a regular item in the news.

“That’s their job, that’s what they signed up for,” he said. “It shouldn’t be about self-preservation, self-fulfillment. It should be about right is right and what protects American citizens. Namely, kids. There’s no other spin … That’s both sides of the aisle. If you have Americans killing Americans, I just don’t think they’re doing the job they’re called to do, to be quite frank. And we just can’t be afraid to hold people to a higher standard of accountability.”

As Roberts said, and it’s something you can’t help but be chilled by, who says it can’t happen at a ballpark?

Extra bases

The Brockton Rox of the eight-team Futures League have an interesting roster. The college summer league team has Manny Ramirez Jr., D’Angelo Ortiz (son of David), Jaden Sheffield (son of Gary) and Kade Foulke (son of Keith) …Outfielder Justin Crawford, the son of former major leaguer Carl Crawford, is projected as a late first round/early second round pick in the amateur draft. A lefthanded hitter with great speed, Crawford played at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas … The Red Sox weren’t wrong to trade Michael Chavis last season. He hit .234 with a .704 OPS in parts of three seasons and never really secured a position defensively. But Chavis has an .820 OPS in 48 games with the Pirates going back to last season and has settled in as a utility player. Chavis, now 26, was a first-round pick by the Sox in 2014 when Ben Cherington was general manager. Cherington is now GM of the Pirates …The Cardinals have twice used position players to pitch in victories this season. Albert Pujols allowed four runs in the ninth inning of a 15-6 rout of the Giants on May 15. Then Yadier Molina gave up four runs in the ninth inning of an 18-4 victory against the Pirates a week later. The last team to use two position players on the mound in victories were the 1918 Tigers with Ty Cobb and Bobby Veach. Cobb pitched three times in his career and allowed two runs over five innings … Houston righthander Jake Odorizzi collapsed coming off the mound to cover first base at Fenway Park on May 16 and left the field on a stretcher. But what appeared to be a serious injury were slight ligament tears in his foot and ankle. He threw off the mound Tuesday and could come off the injured list soon … It can’t last, can it? But Martín Pérez has a 1.60 ERA after nine starts and hasn’t allowed a homer in 56⅓ innings. Opponents are hitting .131 against his changeup and cutter … Business news: A political scandal in Anaheim that resulted in mayor Harry Sidhu resigning has at least temporarily halted plans for the Angels to build a new ballpark. Angel Stadium, which opened in 1966, is the fourth-oldest park in the majors. Meanwhile the Lerner family is exploring a sale of the Nationals and has MLB vetting potential buyers. General manager Mike Rizzo can become a free agent unless the team picks up his option for 2023 and Juan Soto can be a free agent after the 2024 season … Josh Donaldson has to know better than referencing Jackie Robinson in an sarcastic exchange with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Donaldson said it was an inside joke, which Anderson refuted. Donaldson, who was suspended for a game, has played on five teams since 2018 and along the way earned a reputation for being difficult to get along with. It was telling that Yankees teammate Aaron Judge took Anderson’s side. “I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do there, especially given the history,” he said. “JD made a mistake, owned up to it, and now we’ve got to move on.” Judge also praised Anderson. “He’s a big part of MLB, what’s going on here and how we can grow the game,” Judge said … If you haven’t yet, seek out the baseball essays written by the late Roger Angell. “Agincourt and After” on the 1975 World Series is particularly poignant. Angell, who died earlier this month at the age of 101, spent 75 years in the employ of The New Yorker. That Thomas Boswell (Washington Post), Tyler Kepner (New York Times), Tom Verducci (Sports Illustrated), and our own Bob Ryan wrote appreciations of Angell speaks to his place in the lineup of baseball literary figures … Mike Trout joined Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez as the only players with at least 1,000 runs, 300 home runs and 200 stolen bases by their age-30 seasons. Trout went into the weekend with 1,002 runs in 1,329 games with the Angels. The team record of 1,024 runs was set by Garret Anderson in 2,013 games … You know how good Dan Shulman is calling a game for ESPN. He also does Blue Jays games for Sportsnet in Toronto. One of his sons, Ben, is calling the Jays-Angels series on the radio this weekend. Ben called Chatham games during the 2021 Cape Cod League season and is with the Single A Fort Wayne TinCaps this season … Action For Boston Community Development will host its Field of Dreams event at Fenway Park on June 27. Company-sponsored teams get the opportunity to play a softball game at Fenway in support of the SummerWorks jobs program. Contact Liz McCarthy at (617) 620-6949 or e-mail elizabeth.mccarthy@bostonabcd.org … Happy birthday to Mike Stenhouse, who is 63. The outfielder was a first-round pick of the Expos in the 1980 secondary draft out of Harvard and had a five-year career that included 21 games with the Red Sox in 1986. After baseball, the Cranston native founded the Rhode Island center for Freedom & Prosperity, a public policy think tank.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.